A stunned lady has exposed her caterer for a mischievous act pulled up at her recently concluded occasion

The caterer had hidden large chunks of meat and fish from guests with the intention of going home with the food items

In a video that has sparked outrage on social media, the lady expressed shock as they uncovered pieces of meat and fish that filled several baskets and basins

A lady has been left in shock after finding out that her caterer pulled a fast one on her with food items.

The unidentified lady discovered that her caterer had kept away large chunks of meats and fishes meant for guests at an occasion.

The caterer had hidden the meats with intention of taking them home Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @lindaikejiblog

The caterer had aimed to deceive the unsuspecting client and take the food items home for personal use.

A video shared by Lindaikejiblog on Instagram captured the large chunks of meat and fish that were recovered from the caterer.

There was meat and fish shortage at the occasion due to the caterer's action

In the video, the shocked lady said there wasn't enough meats and fishes at the occasion unbeknownst to her that the caterer was behind the shortage.

The items recovered filled several baskets and basins to the shock of everyone present.

YEN.com.gh gathered that the incident happened in Akure, the capital of Ondo State last week.

Outrage trail the video

@ozor_iyanga_iii stated:

"Normal naija levels. Everyone finds ways to enrich themselves at the expense of others. It has been ingrained in our faculties."

@fabulousbenny448 wrote:

"Caterers do it a lot. Happened at my grandma’s burial, Thank God I was observant, had to call my mum’s attention."

@am_walington reacted:

"You go dey wonder because you buy everything but people go still say food no reach their hand,na this people dey hide food."

@amalazone said:

"Not only in Nigeria oooo, Even us in America , ex staff that will pretend they are the best staff are the one who will want to kill you and your business. No how no how, God will always show up for us."

@bellomariam10 remarked:

"How can this be possible tho? When it’s not Obi Cabana’s party. Did she start saying no meat immediately the party started. Because this is plenty fah….."

Lady blasts wedding caterer over food served at the occasion

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Sandra Ikeji had blasted her wedding caterer for serving the 'worst food of all time.'

The bride took to social media to share photos from the big day. The photos showed that the lavish ceremony was fun and exciting as people were spotted smiling, laughing and dancing with each other.

She shared a post on her Insta story, calling out the caterer. She advised people to run away from the catering service.

