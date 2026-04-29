Atlético Madrid host Arsenal in the Champions League semi-final first leg, with both chasing a first title

Arsenal remain unbeaten in this season’s competition and are aiming for their first final since 2006

A new UEFA Champions League rule gives Arsenal the advantage of playing the second leg at home

Two teams still chasing their first-ever UEFA Champions League title go head-to-head on Wednesday night, as Atlético Madrid host Arsenal at the Estadio Metropolitano in a highly anticipated semi-final first leg.

The winner of this two-legged tie will face either Bayern Munich or defending champions Paris Saint-Germain in the final at the Puskás Arena in Budapest on May 30.

How new rule may give Arsenal advantage ahead of Atlético Madrid showdown

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal head into the clash aiming to reach their first Champions League final since the 2005/2006 season.

It marks their second consecutive semi-final appearance and their fourth overall, having narrowly defeated Sporting CP 1-0 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.

The Gunners secured a 1-0 win in Portugal before holding on for a 0-0 draw in North London.

Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have been one of the standout teams in this season’s competition.

They topped the 36-team league phase with a flawless record (W8 D0 L0) and remain the only unbeaten side in the tournament (W10 D2).

In fact, they have lost just two of their last 22 Champions League matches (W17 D3), underlining their consistency at the highest level.

Crucially, Arsenal could benefit from a newly introduced UEFA rule that may boost their chances of reaching the final, where either PSG or Bayern Munich await.

What is the new UEFA rule?

The rule change grants a significant advantage to top-performing teams from the league phase.

Arsenal, having finished first, will play the second leg of their semi-final tie at home, an edge they have maintained throughout the knockout rounds.

UEFA revised the format this season so that the top four teams from the league phase host the second leg in the round of 16 and quarter-finals, while the top two also earn that advantage in the semi-finals.

According to UEFA’s regulations, seeded teams (ranked 1 to 4 after the league phase) play the return leg at home in the quarter-finals, and those ranked 1 and 2 also host the second leg of the semi-finals.

If a seeded team is eliminated, the team that beats them inherits their position in the bracket.

The Champions League final will be held in Budapest, Hungary, on May 20, 2026. Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

Previously, knockout ties were determined by an open draw, which sometimes disadvantaged higher-ranked teams. Arsenal experienced that setback last season despite finishing third in the league phase.

They were forced to play the second legs away from home against Real Madrid in the quarter-finals and PSG in the semi-finals, even though both teams had finished below them.

Arsenal were ultimately knocked out by PSG, losing 3-1 on aggregate.

This time, however, Arteta’s side will enjoy the advantage of playing the decisive second leg at home against Atlético Madrid.

Given their strong home form and consistent performances throughout the campaign, that edge could prove decisive, depending on the outcome of the first leg in Spain.

Atletico vs Arsenal: Cat predicts winner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a cat with a near-perfect prediction record has added intrigue to the Champions League semi-final between Atletico Madrid and Arsenal.

This will be only the fourth meeting between the teams in the competition, with both sides boasting one win each, alongside a draw.

The feline oracle, named Nimbus Pronos, previously got the outcome of the Paris Saint-Germain versus Bayern Munich first-leg tie right.

Source: YEN.com.gh