An unfortunate dumsor incident has befallen an elderly woman, causing her to lose everything she worked for over the years in a heartbreaking turn of events

A video shows a fire allegedly triggered by a persistent dumsor, reducing not only her belongings but also her meds and bundles of GH¢100 and GH¢200 notes to ashes

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video shared mixed reactions, with many expressing sympathy while others debated possible causes and preventive steps for such incidents

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An elderly woman returned home to a heartbreaking scene after a fire allegedly triggered by frequent power outages, popularly known as dumsor, destroyed her room, leaving her in tears.

An elderly woman's home was reduced to ashes after a fire linked to frequent power outages (dumsor), burning her savings and other belongings. Image credit: @gillian_whyte19/TikTok

Source: UGC

According to a TikTok video, she arrived home only to find her room completely burnt and unrecognisable, with everything reduced to ashes.

The woman alleged that the fire was caused by the frequent power outages, claiming that the unstable electricity supply led to the incident that destroyed her property.

A particularly painful moment occurred when she discovered that her personal savings had also been burnt in the fire. All her GH¢100 and GH¢200 bundles were reduced to ashes.

Most of her belongings, including her meds, were also reported to have been consumed by the flames, leaving her sitting helplessly on the remains of her burnt wooden bed frame as she wept.

In the video, a distressed voice believed to be her daughter appealed to authorities for intervention.

“ECG see oo, see what the dumsor has caused. Mahama and ECG, please, we beg you, please do something about this,” she said.

The footage has since drawn significant attention online, with many sympathising with the woman who has lost not only her belongings but her life savings, leaving her in deep emotional distress.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Dumsor burns elderly woman’s savings, sparks reactions

Netizens have thronged online to share mixed reactions to a video of an elderly woman crying over a fire incident that destroyed her belongings, including cash and meds. Below are what many had to say.

𝔼𝕝𝕖𝕧𝕖𝕟. 𝔼𝕝𝕖𝕧𝕖𝕟 advised:

"She should take the bent money to the bank, they will change it for her."

ishone sigrant shared:

"Please don’t drag the President into this matter, okay, he’s not the General Manager of the ECG."

Awura.Adwoa🖤 added:

"Is Mahama working at ECG?"

Jahmiel Eugene 💰🇬🇭🇫🇷🌁 added:

"Rule no. 7. Never save ur money 💵 in the house."

Sasky❤️💜 shared:

"But in Addo’s time, there was light out too . They said they are working on a few things, let’s just be patient a bit, please 🙏."

Dumsor causes a sudden blackout as Obaapa Christy performs live, with her reaction sparking reactions on social media. Image credit: Obaapa Christy, Director Hefty

Source: TikTok

Obaapa Christy’s performance interrupted by sudden dumsor

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a performance by renowned Ghanaian gospel musician Obaapa Christy took an unexpected turn when a sudden power outage interrupted her set, leaving fans both speechless and amused.

The incident, which happened during a live event, has since gone viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions from Ghanaians.

In the now widely shared video, Obaapa Christy was in the middle of her performance when the lights abruptly went off, throwing the entire venue into darkness.

Source: YEN.com.gh