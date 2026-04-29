Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has made headlines again after he released a prophecy about President John Dramani Mahama's 24-hour economy markets

The popular and outspoken man of God has also sent a strong message to all security agencies, claiming they should stay alert anytime he speaks

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei's new prophecy has once again caught the attention of many concerned Ghanaians on social media, as they share their opinions

Founder and leader of Prophetic Life Embassy, Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei, has caused a stir with another prophecy.

Prophet Telvin drops a prophecy about President Mahama's 24-hour economy markets. Image credit: Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

In a recent interview with Accra FM, the outspoken prophet spoke about the 24- hour economy market initiative by President John Dramani Mahama.

According to Prophet Telvin, the markets in Ghana targeted by the nation's leader for his 24-hour economy will soon catch fire.

“The target markets of the president being established for the 24-hour economy will all catch fire,” he stated.

Prophet Telvin further asked the police and other security agencies to stay alert, plan and organise themselves to avert the impact of his prophecy.

“When I talk, make sure you set your CCTVs everywhere. Make sure you are active. Police should be everywhere. Plan and organise yourself because it is in time,” he added.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei delivering the prophecy about the 24-hour economy markets is below:

Reactions to Prophet Telvin's 24-hour markets prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Prophet Telvin Sowah released his prophecy.

Dannis wrote:

“Some people are just wicked. I know people are behind the already burned ones.”

Kate wrote:

“It will not happen in Jesus' name. Amen”

Thomas wrote:

“Mahama needs to rise before people start sabotaging him. Hmm.”

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei's prophecy about Donald Trump's attempted assassination sparked debate online after it appeared to have been fulfilled. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei

Source: TikTok

Prophet Telvin's Donald Trump prophecy reportedly fulfilled

Meanwhile, a prophecy by Telvin Sowah about Donald Trump's attempted assassination sparked debate online after it appeared to have been fulfilled.

This came after news broke on Sunday, April 25, 2026, that the White House Correspondents' Association's annual dinner, a high-profile event attended by journalists, celebrities, and political figures, was disrupted after an incident in which gunfire was reported, forcing attendees to take cover under tables.

President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance were swiftly escorted from the venue by security personnel in a coordinated response that has since circulated widely online.

Apparently, Prophet Telvin had warned that an attempt may be made on the politician's life once again.

He said the assailant was going to be unsuccessful and warned that a person close to President Trump may be harmed if care was not taken.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin's prophecy about Donald Trump is below:

Mahama targets 1.7M jobs under 24-Hour Economy

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the government, under President John Mahama, announced plans to create 1.7 million jobs under the 24-Hour Economy Initiative.

Abdul-Nasser Suglo Alidu, Head of Strategy and Programmes at the 24-Hour Economy Secretariat, provided more details about the policy.

The policy focused on optimising productivity across sectors and time zones, with flexible shift systems and sector-specific models.

Source: YEN.com.gh