A kind boss has drastically turned around the life of a young secondary schoolboy who worked in his company

The boss identified as Austin Smith made the boy who he was told could only clean tables and sweep the company's head of drive-thru cashier department

Austin saw beyond the lad's autistic challenges and rewarded his hard work and dedication with the role

A young junior secondary school boy Gabe has become a boss after his manager surprisingly gave him a promotion.

Hope Rises reports that the manager named Austin Smith had noticed the boy on his first day of work at Airport Rd Bojangles, United States.

The manager was told the boy could only clean tables and sweep Photo Credit: Understanding Compassion

Smith was briefed that the boy could only clean tables and sweep the parking lot. He was also told that Gabe was shy and very introverted.

The manager however saw beyond Gabe autistic condition

Smith was said to be unhappy with the report he got about the boy and upon getting closer discovered that Gabe was not only autistic but had a desire to do more work at the restaurant.

“I could see the eagerness to learn in his eyes, and he told me one day that he could do it.”

Gabe seizes an uncommon opportunity

Understanding Compassion reports that one certain day an employee left home early without communicating his reason. Gabe on seeing this sprang into action at stood in taking orders from customers like it was his normal job.

The manager noticed what Gabe did and how the young boy did it well and decided to teach him more about how to balance his cash drawer and take orders.

Smith afterwards placed Gabe as the head of the restaurant's drive-thru cashier.

"I placed him on front register and today he is running my drive thru! I'm so proud of him and how he's opening up!"

