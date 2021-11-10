A young student, Olasubomi Olopade, who had emerged the vice chancellor of Bowen University, Osun State has celebrated another academic feat

Olasubomi graduated on Saturday, 6th of November with a first-class degree in law and shared his excitement on social media

In a surprise reaction, the young scholar who had 4.80 GPA in his first semester said he actually knew he'd finish that way before gaining admission into the institution

A student who had won a contest that saw him emerge the vice chancellor of his university has celebrated graduating from university in style.

Olasubomi Olopade announced on his LinkedIn wall that he bagged a first-class degree in law from Bowen University, Osun State.

He had 4.80 in his first semester Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Olasubomi Olopade

Olasubomi knew he would graduate with a first-class before he gained admission into the institution

The high-flying scholar sharing cute photos with family members as well as the degree revealed that he recorded a GPA of 4.80 in his first semester at the university.

According to Olasubomi, his first-class degree didn't come somewhat as a surprise to him because he knew he was going to achieve it before even gaining admission into Bowen.

In his words:

"Someone asked me when did you know you were going to hit a first class. I answered before I entered Bowen. So when I hit a rewarding 4.80 in my first semester I told myself it was going to be a smooth ride..."

Netizens hail his academic feat

Christiana Etim Bassey remarked:

"Congratulations Our One day VC."

Jesujoba Leonard Adejumo opined:

"Hearty Congratulations, Subomi!

"It’s also nice to see you on this platform. Do you possibly remember me? (From OSMAS around 2012)."

Folukemi Roselyn stated:

"Congratulations VC! Greater heights Olasubomi."

Richard A. Solomon wrote:

"Congratulations Egbon Olasubomi Olopade. We're proud of You. Greater heights sir."

Irene Adebayo said:

"Congratulations dear. Greater Heights awaits"

