Residents in parts of Accra have cried foul over what they describe as frequent and unannounced power outages affecting the area

The situation, they explain, has made it difficult to carry out normal daily routines, including household chores, studying, and business operations

They are urging immediate intervention, stressing that the continuous disruptions are becoming increasingly difficult to manage

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Residents of Sowutuom, Santa Maria, Ofankor, and surrounding communities have raised serious concerns over what they describe as a frequent and erratic power supply, which they say is disrupting their businesses, daily life and other economic activities.

According to the residents, the electricity situation in the area has become increasingly unreliable, with repeated outages affecting homes, businesses, and essential services.

Residents of Sowutuom and surrounding areas express frustration over frequent power outages affecting daily life. Photo credit: ECG/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Many residents say the inconsistent power supply has made it difficult to carry out normal routines, with small businesses and traders particularly hard hit.

They explained that the frequent outages interrupt work processes, damage productivity, and in some cases result in financial losses, especially for those who depend on electricity for their livelihoods.

Some residents also noted that the situation has persisted for some time, making it difficult to plan daily activities with any level of certainty.

Calls for urgent intervention

The affected communities are therefore calling on the appropriate authorities to urgently intervene and address the recurring power challenges.

Communities call for urgent intervention to restore stable power in affected areas. Photo credit: ECG/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

They are urging utility providers and relevant state institutions to take immediate steps to restore a stable and reliable electricity supply, stressing that the situation is becoming increasingly unbearable.

Residents say the continued power fluctuations are taking a toll on their comfort and productivity, and they are appealing for a long-term solution to prevent further disruptions.

They insist that restoring stability to the power supply is necessary to improve living conditions and support local economic activities in the affected areas.

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Energy Ministry shares plan to address dumsor disruptions

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Energy announced an 18-month intervention programme to address the power cuts costing at least GH¢4 billion.

As part of this effort, 11 power station transformers are being installed across the Greater Accra Region, while an additional 30 transformers are expected to be deployed within the same period.

The second phase, expected to run from three to six months, will involve the replacement of about 2,000 deteriorated poles nationwide.

Mahama speaks on dumsor concerns

Amid the consistent power cuts, President John Mahama downplayed concerns that there was a power crisis.

The president assured a more stable power supply across the country as the government intensifies efforts to improve electricity delivery.

His recent remarks came during a visit to the Northern Electricity Distribution Company on April 19. The energy minister shared the photos on Facebook.

Mahama speaks on dumsor concerns

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama had downplayed concerns that there was a power crisis in Ghana.

He spoke about a more stable power supply across the country as the government intensifies efforts to improve delivery.

President Mahama's remarks came during a visit to the Northern Electricity Distribution Company on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh