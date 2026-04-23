A young Ghanaian lady has encouraged men who are ready to marry to consider marrying women from the Frafra tribe

The young lady gave reasons for her call and insisted that men who marry will not regret choosing women from her tribe

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

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A young Ghanaian lady explained why men who are ready to marry should choose women from the Frafra tribe in the Upper East Region.

The Frafra people are a part of the Gur-speaking ethnic group of the Oti-Volta River. They occupy the Bolgatanga, Bongo and Tellensi-Nabdan districts of the Upper East Region of Ghana.

A Ghanaian lady encourages men to marry from the Frafra tribe in Ghana. Photo credit: @JasperZiggle

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, the young lady stated that there are rituals performed for women before marriage. She explained that the ritual is to prevent married women from cheating on their husbands.

"It's very difficult for us to cheat because there are some rituals we do for the lady. If she cheats, there will be effects. So I will urge anyone to marry a Frafra."

However, there is no ritual performed for Frafra men to prevent them from cheating. She indicated that Frafra men are allowed to cheat or marry several wives.

"Men are polygamous in nature, so when a guy cheats, it's a bit normal. But for the ladies, it is unacceptable; it is seen as you bringing a curse to the family, so they do the ritual so she won't cheat."

According to the young Frafra lady, a cheating wife will face the repercussions immediately she enters her husband's family house.

"You will face the consequences only when you enter the man's family house. So if a Frafra wife does not want to enter her husband's family house, she is suspected of cheating."

Watch the X video below:

Netizens react to marrying a Frafra woman

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @JasperZiggle on X. Read them below:

Newman Omono Asamoah said:

"I know some frafra girl, I’m not sure she knows anything about this Cos 🤔🫢 eeeiii! Or she chop counter medicine 🤣😂😂🤣🤣."

@KzLyfstyle wrote:

"We, the Frafras, our ancestors already knew about DNA. With this, your wife can't give birth to a child, and the child is not yours."

@DanlardiS said:

"You can’t pay their bride price, bro. Their bride price is too expensive, that’s why most of them are Roman sisters."

@ingmetafoa_ wrote:

"People are missing the key point, 'the rituals!' 'the rituals' must be done; if it’s not done, then the human nature of sexual fulfilment can be fulfilled without being caught."

@KofiMessiBoat said:

"Maybe the frafras on the frafra land up north. But in Accra and Tema, the frafra wey I know...Tweaaaa. Dem dey spoil there pass."

@akannohenry wrote:

"Bro said the ritual locks her down tighter than a safe, but his side is open 24/7 with unlimited wives. Frafra culture out here cooking equality with one red fowl and zero chill 😂. Tradition or trap? Ghana wey we dey! This one slaps hard: funny, concise, calls out the double standard without being preachy, uses local flavour ('wey we dey'), emoji punch, and ends with a debate hook. Pure banger energy."

@MarcusGarvey_13 said:

"Frafra women will live long. They won’t stress you."

@shinebwoy_gh wrote:

"Packing myself straight to frafra to look for a woman 😍."

@Hb_br2 said:

"Oh, nice, I think I will head there soon to get myself a girlfriend."

A young Ghanaian lady states how much men should budget for Valentine's Day. Photo credit: @mista_plasmah & Getty Images

Source: UGC

Lady states budget for a date

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady stated that a man must budget at least GH₵5, 000 if he wants to take her on a date.

The young lady's comment got several reactions on social media, with some people disagreeing with her opinion.

Source: YEN.com.gh