Cecilia Marfo's viral 'Wha shawa say' video has been turned into a beat that is cracking ribs online

Lotusbeatz, the maker of the video, was able to combine the sound with dance videos and a beat that compels the listener to dance

Many social media users have been applauding the producer for doing a good job on the beat

A beat producer in Ghana who works under the brand, Lotusbeatz, has been able to transform a sensational viral video on social media into a danceable beat.

In the video that was shared on the Instagram handle of Lotusbeatz, Cecilia Marfo's 'Wha sha wa say' footage literally became a music video that portrayed different scenes of dancers jamming to the tune.

The popular gospel musician's video caused a shake on social media mainly because she mispronounced some of the words in the common song "What shall I say unto the Lord, all I have to say is thank you Lord."

Cecilia Marfo, a Ghanaian gospel singer Photo credit: @marfocecilia

Ghanaians cannot keep calm after watching the video

Upon sighting the properly remixed music video, social media users rushed to the comment section in their numbers to applaud the producer on a good job done.

Below were some of the reactions gathered by YEN.com.gh.

quophysuccess could not believe a talent like that was displayed existed around him:

Ehi soo producers like this dey wey I dey suffer get some

kwame_dominik declared that the remix might trend even more than the original song:

This will even trend more than the original what shawa say video

afronitaaa also admitted that the producer killed the beat:

You spoil there o yie

Cecilia Marfo's previous viral video

The last time renowned Ghanaian gospel musician, Cecilia Marfo went viral, it was because she forcibly took a microphone from her colleague in the ministry, Joyce Blessing during a live stage performance.

In the video that was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram handle of Christtvofficial, everything was cool and Joyce was ministering a gentle song when Cecilia popped up out of nowhere.

With great energy, she took big strides towards Joyce and left her in shock by taking out the mike from her hand in a manner that seemed as though Joyce was doing something wrong.

