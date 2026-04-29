A lecturer from the University of Cape Coast, Dr Kwabena Agyemang, and his teaching assistant, Peter Amoadu Asmah, have died in a fatal road accident

Preliminary accounts suggest the accident occurred when a truck driver was attempting to avoid an oncoming vehicle that had veered into its lane while overtaking

Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident as calls for stricter road safety enforcement grow

A lecturer at the University of Cape Coast, Dr Kwabena Agyemang, and his teaching assistant, Peter Amoadu Asmah, have lost their lives following a fatal road crash at Third Ridge Junction on the Accra Cape Coast Highway.

The tragic incident is reported to have occurred in the early hours of Tuesday when a heavily loaded tipper truck was involved in a collision that proved fatal.

The wreckage of the vehicle involved in the fatal crash at Third Ridge Junction highlights the severity of the impact that claimed two lives. Photo credit: VOK/Facebook, Teshi-Delek/Getty Images

Source: Facebook

According to preliminary accounts, the driver of the tipper truck is said to have attempted to avoid an oncoming vehicle that had veered into its lane while overtaking.

In the process, the truck reportedly lost control and fell onto the victims’ vehicle.

The impact caused extensive damage to the car, leaving both occupants with severe injuries.

Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene shortly after the crash. However, Dr Agyemang and Mr Asmah were later pronounced dead.

The loss has left colleagues and members of the academic community in shock, as news of the incident continues to spread.

Renewed concerns over road safety

The accident has once again drawn attention to road safety challenges on major highways, particularly incidents involving heavy-duty vehicles.

Emergency responders are seen at the accident scene on the Accra Cape Coast Highway following the early morning crash. Photo credit: GNFS/Facebook

Source: UGC

Concerns have been raised about overtaking practices and lane discipline, with many calling for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations to prevent similar tragedies.

Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash as efforts continue to improve safety on the Accra-Cape Coast Highway.

Read the Facebook post here:

Condolences pour out for the families

Scores of netizens have offered their condolences to the bereaved families in the comment section of the Facebook post. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Zubairu Ali commented:

"My heart goes out to the families, colleagues, and students affected by this loss. It is difficult to accept such a sudden departure, especially of people who contributed so much to others. May they rest peacefully, and may those left behind find the courage to carry on."

Benson Adjei said:

"Too bad. Seems like no life will be worth that much here if we don't take serious action on recklessness on our roads."

Joshua Bagniba posted:

"Rest in peace to both of them."

Uniz Konadu Osei shared:

"Oh! This hits home.I’m soooo sad. Dr Amo Agyemang."

Priscilla Serwaah Gyasi lamented:

"Aw, Agyengo! This is so sad and worrying."

Legon student Mawutor Dedey passes away

YEN.com.gh also reported that University of Ghana, Legon, student Mawutor Kwame Dedey had died as well.

He passed away on November 14, 2025, with his demise confirmed in a statement from his family a few days later.

Source: YEN.com.gh