A woman identified as the Queen of the Kubala Kingdom has addressed Ghanaians, outlining key cultural protocols that must be observed before seeking an audience with their King, Atehene.

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Kubala King unveils sacred protocols before meeting their King Atehene as reactions pour in over his current state. Image credit: Sky News

Source: UGC

In a video captured by YEN.com.gh and shared on Instagram, the Queen delivered a firm message directed at Ghanaians and African media houses, emphasising respect for tradition and adherence to long-standing customs within the Kubala Kingdom.

According to her, anyone who wishes to meet the King must strictly follow four essential rules rooted in their cultural beliefs.

Protocols to observe before meeting the King

1. Present a gift, not money:

She stated that no one should approach the King empty-handed. Acceptable offerings include sheep, goats, incense, horses, cows, as well as gold and silver. She stressed that presenting financial currency is forbidden and considered an abomination.

2. Always bow before the King:

The Queen explained that showing reverence through bowing is mandatory when approaching the King, as a sign of respect and honour.

3. The King must sit before anyone else:

She added that it is a cultural taboo for anyone to sit before the King. Visitors must remain standing until the King has taken his seat.

4. Ceremonially unclean women are not permitted:

The Queen further noted that women who are ceremonially unclean are not allowed to approach the King under any circumstances.

She urged the public to take note of these customs and uphold the values of righteousness and holiness associated with the King.

The address concluded with her signing off using their popular phrase, "Kubala Kubala ilisue", reinforcing the cultural identity and authority behind the message.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Atehene's latest appearance in Sunyani triggers worry

Earlier, Kubala King, known in private life as Kofi Agyemang Offeh, had once again drawn public attention after a new video showed him walking quietly along a street in Sunyani.

The footage, which has since spread across social media, captured him moving in front of a small roadside shop, dressed in his usual royal-themed outfit that has come to define his identity.

At one point in the video, the Kubala King was also seen pausing briefly to check out clothes being sold along the roadside, a simple moment that added to the striking nature of the scene.

Unlike his earlier viral appearances filled with bold declarations and strong presence, this moment felt different, and his slow steps and distant look became the focus of discussion online.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Many who watched the clip said he appeared withdrawn, with some describing him as looking lost in thought as he passed by without engaging much with those around him.

The ordinary setting made the moment even more noticeable, a busy street, everyday activity, yet a figure many recognise moving quietly through it all.

Watch another TikTok video of the Kubala King below:

What led to Kubala King's deportation

His return to Ghana followed his deportation from Scotland, where he had been involved in a controversial attempt to establish what he described as the Kingdom of Kubala.

Reports indicated that he and a small group of followers had settled in a wooded area in the Scottish Borders, claiming ancestral ownership of the land.

The situation drew attention from local authorities, leading to legal and immigration challenges that eventually resulted in his removal from the country.

Before that chapter, Offeh had lived a completely different life.

He was known as an opera singer performing under the name Nino, building his craft in the UK and appearing on media platforms such as BBC Focus on Africa.

His journey at the time reflected ambition, discipline, and a clear artistic direction rooted in the world of Opera.

That contrast between past and present has become central to how people view him today.

The man who once pursued music on international stages is now widely recognised for a bold and controversial persona that continues to divide opinion.

This latest sighting in Sunyani, however, has shifted the tone.

Kubala King arrives at a location in Ghana where he plans to rebuild his kingdom after being deported from Scotland. Image credit: Moors Northern Tribe

Source: UGC

Kubala King hailed in Sunyani

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a video had captured the deported Kubala King in Sunyani seated by a roadside store.

People were heard chanting his name and hailing him as their king, creating a lively moment that quickly spread on social media.

His appearance has revived discussions about his earlier statement that his next kingdom would be established in the region.

Source: YEN.com.gh