A live performance by Obaapa Christy took an unexpected turn after a sudden power outage interrupted the event, catching both the audience and performers off guard

Brother Sammy, who was on stage at the time, reacted with laughter alongside Obaapa Christy, as the moment quickly shifted from confusion to amusement

The video of the incident spread widely online, drawing reactions from Ghanaians, with many focusing on how the artistes handled the situation when the lights suddenly went off

A performance by renowned Ghanaian gospel musician Obaapa Christy took an unexpected turn when a sudden power outage interrupted her set, leaving fans both speechless and amused.

Dumsor causes a sudden blackout as Obaapa Christy performs live. Image credit: Obaapa Christy, Director Hefty

Source: TikTok

The incident, which happened during a live event, has since gone viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions from Ghanaians.

In the now widely shared video, Obaapa Christy was in the middle of her performance when the lights abruptly went off, throwing the entire venue into darkness.

Standing on stage with her at the time was fellow gospel artist Brother Sammy, known for his energetic personality and often humorous moments during performances.

Rather than panic or show frustration, both musicians handled the situation in a lighthearted way.

As the darkness set in, the atmosphere quickly shifted from astonishment to laughter.

Obaapa Christy, visibly speechless at first, could not hold back her laughter, while Brother Sammy also joined in, turning what could have been an awkward moment into an entertaining one for the audience.

Fans present at the event were heard reacting in the background, some cheering while others laughed along with the performers.

The moment, though unplanned, appeared to strengthen the connection between the artistes and their audience, as it showcased their ability to remain calm and relatable despite technical challenges.

In Ghana, power outages, commonly referred to as “dumsor,” have been a recurring issue over the years, occasionally affecting public events and performances.

This incident serves as yet another reminder of how such disruptions can happen unexpectedly, even during high-profile gatherings.

Netizens reacted to Obaapa Christy's performance destruction

Since the video surfaced online, many social media users have shared their thoughts, with some expressing concern over the recurring power challenges, while others focused on the humorous reaction of the artistes.

Several fans praised Obaapa Christy and Brother Sammy for their professionalism and ability to turn an inconvenient situation into a memorable moment.

Others also pointed out how moments like these reveal the human side of celebrities, showing that even seasoned performers can be caught off guard.

Check out some comments below:

Maame Serwaa Papabi commented:

"The only light I have is.light soup😂😂😂😂😂."

Hillview Montessori School commented:

"Their timing is always perfect."

mycolex commented:

"That backing vocalist was the reason why the light went off😂😂😂😂."

Sparky commented:

"Before you scroll down, please give me one like🙏🙏🙏."

Gh-First commented:

"And people are desperately defending this."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Despite the interruption, the viral clip has added to the list of unforgettable moments in Ghana’s entertainment scene, with many viewers replaying the video for both its humour and relatability.

What could have been a frustrating disruption instead became a moment of laughter, proving once again that sometimes, the best performances are the ones no one plans for.

Afia Schwarzenegger has addressed her followers on social media, where she commented on the current power situation in Ghana. Photo credit: Afia Schwarzenegger/Instagram, John D. Mahama/Facebook

Source: UGC

Afia Schwar criticised Mahama over Dumsor

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Afia Schwarzenegger has publicly criticised the government over the ongoing power outages affecting many parts of Ghana.

The power crisis, commonly referred to as dumsor, continues to disrupt businesses, households, and daily economic activities across the country.

She reinforced her criticism by creating a humorous song linking the President to the current power situation.

Source: YEN.com.gh