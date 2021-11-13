Beautiful Ghanaian police officer, Maya, has released new stunning frames on social media

The beautiful photos highlight Maya's flawless and natural looks without makeup

Maya subsequently uploaded a photo in which she is seen with makeup while sporting a thigh-slit dress

Well-known Ghanaian police officer, Rita Awuku Yirenkyiwaa, has lit up social media with new stunning photos showing off her flawless and natural beauty.

Yirenkyiwaa, popularly known on social media as Maya, flexed her natural and flawless looks without makeup.

Taking to her Instagram page, the police officer posted photos showing off her face without beauty-enhancing makeup and accessories.

Maya sported a casual outfit as she posed for the camera while glowing with charming smiles.

She posed in a thigh-slight dress with confidence in a subsequent post and captioned it as:

''Be careful not to dehumanise those you disagree with. In our self-righteousness, we can become the very things we criticize in others,'' she said.

The frames have gathered compliments from her followers underneath her posts on Instagram.

