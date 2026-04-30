A Ghanaian mother shared her harrowing experiences with two different public hospitals in Kasoa, Central Region

According to the woman, her first experience was with Kasoa Polyclinic, where she lost her baby even before delivery due to negligence

The woman shared her story after the death of Abigail Opoku at the Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital on Sunday, April 26, 2026

A Ghanaian woman recounted her experience as a pregnant woman at two different hospitals in Kaosa, Central Region, at separate times.

The woman narrated her story after Abigail Opoku reportedly died at the Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital on Sunday, April 26, 2026.

A Ghanaian lady narrates how some health workers at Kasoa Polyclinic caused her to lose her first child. Photo credit: GHS/Facebook & Getty Images

Source: UGC

Reports suggest Abigail was pronounced dead after she was allegedly denied a caesarean section due to a lack of available beds in the recovery ward.

Another woman shared her experience as an expecting mother who delivered at the same hospital. In a video, the woman indicated that most of the nurses at the Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital treat the patients poorly.

"The midwife I met there saved my life. She told me that she did not know what would happen to me when she leaves. She was supposed to leave after her shift, but she stayed back and waited for me to deliver."

"When I saw the way those who came in the afternoon treated the other pregnant women, I knew that if it had not been for the midwife who stayed, I would have died. In fact, you begin to panic immediately they transfer you to Mother and Child because of the character of most of the nurses," she added.

The woman indicated that the health workers in the public hospitals in Kasoa do not treat the patients well. She further recounted how her first child died in her womb due to negligence of health workers at the Kasoa Polyclinic.

"I had passed my due date and was transferred to Kasoa Polyclinic, but the nurse sent me away. She said it was late and the queue was already long. I entered the labour room to speak to a midwife about my issue."

"The midwife asked me to go for a scan so they can determine what to do. That was when we found out the baby had died in my womb," she added.

The lady called for the government to do something about the attitude of health workers in Kasoa.

"Some of the nurses are not diligent. The treatment is poor. They shout at patients and people who come with us to assist us. They ignore patients until the situation is dire. The government must ensure that monitoring in Kasoa is enforced."

Watch the Facebook video below:

Netizens comfort mother who lost her baby

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video on social media. Read them below:

My'kil Quame said:

"Everyone will share their story."

Lily Yarnie wrote:

"When I say it’s a people problem, y’all will be arguing."

Lizybæ Aquiah Påpãbi said:

"Hmmm, my sister was telling me this woman's story 3days ago. I opened my mouth. She was in the same ward as her. Another woman also fell from the bed and was unresponsive before nurses started attending to her. Only God knows what happened next."

Michael Korletey wrote:

"That hospital is getting a bad name. Something visible must be done about the image of the hospital. It has a nice structure."

Judith Yaa Asare Botwe said:

"The irony of the hospital’s name, wow."

Abena Bee wrote:

"Asem ooo hmmm."

Bismark Mensah said:

"As for Mother and Child Hospital, it has always been in the news for bad reasons."

Alhassan Luut wrote:

"They should change everybody in the hospital."

Ghana Health Service faces backlash over response to tragedy at Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa. Image credit: GHS/Facebook

Source: UGC

GHS faces backlash over pregnant woman's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the heartbreaking incident at the Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital had gained widespread attention and raised renewed public concern.

Citizens launched a fast-growing campaign online as the state institution moves to set up a dedicated investigative committee involving the Attorney General’s office.

Source: YEN.com.gh