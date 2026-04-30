A Ghanaian mother has ignited a family drama after she allegedly stole her daughter's boyfriend

The husband caught his wife and son-in-law-to-be cheating and having an affair in a room he rented for his family

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video of the man narrating the incident shared their thoughts in the comment section

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A Ghanaian mother has caused family friction after she reportedly snatched her daughter's boyfriend from her.

According to the woman's husband, he used to live with his wife in their family house, but he later rented a place for his wife due to the many arguments and fights she had with his family.

Mother snatches her daughter's boyfriend from her and shows no remorse. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He indicated that although he paid the rent for the apartment, he did not stay there and only came by often. His wife and their only child lived in the rented apartment while he still stayed in the family house.

"One day, I met a young man there, and when I asked questions, I was told he was my daughter's boyfriend. I asked why he was living with them, and I was told he had sustained a leg injury and was there to receive care."

The man said he was initially not bothered by the arrangement, but became suspicious after realising the interaction between the young man and his wife was inappropriate.

"One day, I visited my wife unannounced. I could hear some sounds in the room which made me suspicious. So I started shouting my wife's name. The young man came out with a towel wrapped around his waist. He called my wife, only for her to come out partially without clothes. I confronted my wife, but she denied it."

The man later informed her daughter of what happened when he came to the house. In a separate video, the daughter said that when she confronted her mother, she did not deny the incident.

"When my father told me, I did not believe it, but when I asked my mother, she told me I can't handle the man; that was why she snatched him from me."

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to man cheating with girlfriend's mum

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared on social media. Read them below:

@MrSoyoro said:

"Let me call Elikem Kotoko to come for one of his men."

@Onas_foods wrote:

"Forest Commission, one of your men is down🤔🥲👷🏾‍♂️."

@Jay_Wailer1 said:

"You get bosom, and you’re at Auntie Naa lol."

josephamakye596 wrote:

"Which Agogo please???"

Agudie Yaa Broni Ofori👸😍😍😍 said:

"Thing's dey happen paa."

Tamaragh wrote:

"Hmmmm, things dey go on 😂."

Akuaafriyiecloset77 said:

"The powers of nikah mu kwadu 😂😂."

Ghanaian mum abroad expresses frustration about her daughter's misbehaviour. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1

Source: Twitter

Mum abroad complains of daughter’s poor character

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman abroad sent her eight-year-old child to Ghana to be given 'proper' training since she was becoming disrespectful.

The child returned to her mum after three years, but the woman complained that her child had become more disrespectful than before and wondered if it was the same with other parents abroad.

Social media users who watched the woman share her frustration thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on her issues.

Source: YEN.com.gh