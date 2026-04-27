Nana Agradaa has taken over social media with a new viral sound that emerged from her recent church outburst, which has quickly gained traction online

In the video, the controversial woman of God was seen confronting her junior pastor after she felt he was allegedly not performing his duties properly

YEN.com.gh has compiled videos showing Nana Agradaa’s repeated exchanges with the junior pastor identified online as Osofo Gyemeso

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Patricia Asieduaa Asiamah, popularly known as Nana Agradaa and now referred to by many as “Prison Preacher,” has stirred strong reactions online following a dramatic moment in her church service.

Prison Preacher Nana Agradaa descends heavily on her junior pastor for allegedly not doing his job well. Image credit: @originalagradaa/TikTok

Source: UGC

The incident, which took place at the Heaven Way International Church on Sunday, April 26, 2026, has since gained attention across social media platforms after footage from the service circulated online.

During the service, the former priest turned preacher was seen visibly unsettled as she addressed members of her church, including one of her junior pastors.

In a moment that drew immediate attention, she directed sharp words at the pastor, saying:

“Osofo Gyemeso, you are [Expletive] paa.”

She then instructed the individual to take control of the recording, adding further direction to the media team present at the service.

“Come and take the video,” she commanded.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Later in the service, she addressed the cameraman and production team, requesting a different style of filming for her preaching moments.

“I want the full shot, I don’t like the close shots,” she said while continuing her sermon.

The exchange, captured during the church service, has since generated widespread reactions online, with many discussing both the tone and delivery of the moment.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Agradaa’s outburst at junior pastor sparks reactions

Netizens and followers of the controversial woman of God have flooded the comment section, sharing their views on her reaction in the video. Below are some of the comments.

KeenaAstraReigns🤩⭐️💫 commented:

"But she said she won’t insult again 😳."

awura.xx5 asked:

"Who vex my mama?😒🤣🤣🤣."

RichDelly.de wrote:

"Masre Asu 😂."

Davemens _ wrote:

"New sound alert 🤣🤣🤣."

Ms Derby♡ shared:

"This is how we like it in the town 🤣🤣."

God is the greatest

"Backing vocalist dey tear me eiii Asiamah boiiìi😜😜🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣✌✌."

~OBAA ASANTEWAA☺️ wrote:

"Ala mama flowwwwww."

Doriswayoe717 wrote:

"The husband really understands her paaa."

Naya🌹🩵 wrote:

"Sofo gyemeso we won't allow you to waste the dance oo ...come and capture 😅."

AJ Jewels & Shades indicated:

"Our mama is back."

🌺 added:

"Bluetooth paired successfully😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Ewura Love wrote:

"TikTok sound wura no abaaooooo😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Akosua Styla added:

"Mama is back, say power 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Agradaa announces ban on one-on-one private conversations. Photo source: @originalagradaa, @serwaahgh1

Source: TikTok

Agradaa stops private spiritual sessions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the controversial Ghanaian preacher Patricia Asieduaa Asiamah has announced a major change in her ministry, declaring that she will no longer offer one-on-one spiritual consultations or private counselling to church members.

Speaking during a sermon at Heaven Way International Ministry on April 19, 2026, the evangelist said she has completely cancelled all forms of personal spiritual engagements, adding that she will no longer give individual advice, direction, or intervention to congregants.

Source: YEN.com.gh