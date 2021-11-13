A little Ghanaian schoolgirl has become the toast of many social media users following a video of her which is going viral

The video had the girl offering a powerful prayer for the soul of the late father of one of her mates

The schoolgirl's prayer has impressed many people with most of them showering praises on her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A Ghanaian school pupil has warmed hearts after saying a powerful prayer for her classmate's father.

The schoolgirl, yet-to-be-identified, prayed for the soul of the father of Mavis, her mate, who had recently passed on.

In a video that is fast going viral, the little girl is seen in class with her other mates with their eyes closed.

The girl prayed for the soul of her mate's father Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

She then started praying to God to keep the soul of her mate's father in His bosom while asking for forgiveness of the deceased's sins. She emphatically stated that she 'cancels' hell for the mate's father.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The little girl went further to pray that God keeps all souls in his bosom and also prayed for God to heal all the sick people in the world so that no one will pass away again.

It is not known how old the girl is but the textbook in front of her suggests she is a primary two pupil and may be around seven years old.

See her in the video as sighted on the Instagram page, Sweet Maame Adwoa:

Reactions

The girl's video has won admiration from many social media who have praised her.

a_ma_dah said:

"The prayer alone has gotten Mavis father a ticket to heaven…Her mom should be proud. She birthed a prayerful woman."

sugarantdoll said:

"Awww it’s the eloquence in twi for me.Amen very very encouraging."

sarfoa.justina said:

"Awwwwwwwww❤️❤️❤️❤️cute girl Amen to all ur prayers darling and God bless you tooo❤️❤️❤️."

amasika_asenso said:

"Eiii she prayed for the entire humanity ooo, aaaaw."

__naela_ said:

"AMEN..God bless you so much.....I'm even tearing up."

Source: Yen