Derrick Luckassen scored on his 2026 World Cup debut as Ghana suffered a 2-1 defeat to Croatia in their final Group L game

While his goal was not enough to help the Black Stars maintain their unbeaten run, he etched his name in the history books

The 30-year-old would hope he had done enough to convince Carlos Queiroz of a spot in the lineup in the knockout stages

Derrick Luckassen marked his first appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a goal, but it was not enough to prevent Ghana from falling 2-1 to Croatia in their final Group L fixture on June 27.

Luckassen was handed a starting role against Croatia, replacing Jerome Opoku, who featured in Ghana’s previous group matches against Panama and England.

Derrick Luckassen's goal against Croatia was not sufficient to help Ghana maintain their unbeaten run in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Soccrates Images.

Source: Getty Images

The centre-back, who made his senior debut for Ghana in a friendly against Germany in March, had steadily strengthened his case for inclusion in the squad before earning his opportunity on football’s biggest stage.

Despite the defeat, his goal will further enhance his claim for more involvement in the team moving forward.

Luckassen makes World Cup history

Meanwhile, Luckassen has also etched his name into the history books.

According to Opta, his appearance alongside Netherlands striker Brian Brobbey means they become the fifth pair of brothers to feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Six of the ten players across those five sibling duos were born in the Netherlands, underlining the country’s strong influence on the tournament.

The pair share the same mother but have different fathers, which explains their different surnames despite their close family ties.

As a result, many fans were unaware of their relationship until it was highlighted in the build-up to the tournament.

Derrick Luckassen and Brian Brobbey are the first pair of brothers to score for their respective national teams at the FIFA World Cup. Photos by Anadolu.

Source: Getty Images

Background to Luckassen and Brobbey's World Cup journey

Luckassen was included in Ghana’s squad after an injury ruled Alexander Djiku out of the World Cup.

Despite being born in Amsterdam, the Pafos centre-back qualifies to represent the four-time African champions through his family heritage.

Brian Brobbey, meanwhile, has established himself as one of the Netherlands’ key attacking options and has remained a regular feature in their tournament campaign.

The 24-year-old has scored three goals in as many games. The Sunderland forward initially played just five minutes in the opening draw against Japan but forced his way into Ronald Koeman’s plans with a brace in the 5-1 win over Sweden before adding another goal in a 3-1 victory over Tunisia, as noted by BBC Sport.

For Ghanaians, this is not the first time brothers have featured at the World Cup, with Jérôme and Kevin-Prince Boateng having done so in 2010 and 2014.

Meanwhile, Inaki Williams and his brother Nico are also featuring at the tournament, with Nico representing Spain while his elder sibling plays for Ghana.

FIFA confirms Ghana's passage to knockout stage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that FIFA confirmed Ghana’s qualification to the Round of 32 on Saturday, June 27, ahead of their final group match against Croatia.

The Black Stars secured four points from wins over Panama (1-0) and a goalless draw with England, ensuring a top-eight third-place finish.

Source: YEN.com.gh