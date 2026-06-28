David Ekubo, cousin of the late Nollywood star Alexx Ekubo, has publicly criticised the actor's stepmother over her handling of his health crisis

The family member claimed that the stepmother kept his deteriorating condition and surgery secret from his only biological sister

The revelation surprised many fans who previously assumed the woman the actor occasionally showcased online was his biological mother

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The family of the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has broken its silence, levelling fresh and serious allegations against his stepmother regarding the circumstances leading up to his untimely passing.

The late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's cousin calls out stepmother over unclear circumstances surrounding his final days. Image credit: Alexx Ekubo/FB, David Ekubo/Instagram

Source: UGC

The beloved movie star tragically passed away on May 11, 2026, at the age of 40 after a private battle with advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

In an emotional update shared on Instagram, David Ekubo, a cousin of the late actor, openly called out the stepmother for allegedly keeping the family in the dark while Alexx's health completely failed.

He accused her of alienating the actor’s close biological relatives during his most vulnerable moments.

"We are Igbos, and we have a culture... This stepmother sat quietly and watched him as his health deteriorated, vital organs removed, and till he took his last breath without informing his only biological sister, who had been on the journey of life with him. Yes, only a stepmother would do that. No real mother would do that to siblings or children that she birthed," David Ekubo stated.

Read David Ekubo's full allegations against Alexx Ekubo's stepmother in the Instagram post below.

Fans discover late actor's mother was stepmother

The public outburst has left many fans and industry observers completely surprised. Over the years, followers of the charismatic actor had seen him affectionately portray his mother figure on social media, with many only now realising, through this family dispute, that she was actually his stepmother rather than his biological mother.

The grieving family has maintained that multiple events leading up to his passing remain unclear and deeply troubling.

With tensions rising following his recent burial in Arochukwu, Abia State, the internal family feud has cast a sombre shadow over the Nollywood icon's final send-off.

Pete Edochie pays an emotional tribute to the late Alexx Ekubo with a throwback photo shared on Instagram. Photo credit: Pete Edochie/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Veteran actor Pete Edochie mourns Alexx Ekubo

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Alexx Ekubo, joining colleagues, fans and loved ones mourning the actor's passing.

Pete Edochie, widely regarded as one of Nollywood's most respected figures, took to Instagram to honour the late actor with an emotional post.

He shared a throwback photo of himself and Alexx Ekubo from one of their movie sets, reflecting the father-son roles they portrayed on screen over the years.

Source: YEN.com.gh