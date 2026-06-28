Black Stars number-one goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has urged Ghanaians not to panic following the national team's narrow 2-1 defeat to Croatia

The Accra Hearts of Oak shot-stopper reassured fans that the team fought hard and remains fully focused on their upcoming knockout phase

Despite dropping points in their final Group L match in Philadelphia, Ghana successfully advanced to the FIFA World Cup Round of 32

Ghanaian goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has called for calm among football fans after the Black Stars suffered a tight 2-1 loss to Croatia in their final Group L match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Philadelphia.

Benjamin Asare reassures Ghanaians after the Black Stars' 2-1 loss to Croatia, emphasising focus for the knockout stage despite their successful World Cup advance. Image credit: UGC

Source: Twitter

In a post-match interview shared on Instagram by TV3 Ghana on Sunday, June 28, 2026, the in-form shot-stopper emphasised that the squad did not enter the pitch with a losing mindset.

He explained that unexpected outcomes are natural in football and urged the public to keep their spirits high as they transition into the critical knockout stage of the tournament.

"Ghanaians should not be worried. We did not want to lose. In football, anything can happen. Let's wait for the next game," Benjamin Asare stated.

Despite the setback against the Europeans, the Black Stars successfully advanced out of Group L into the historic Round of 32.

Asare put up another impressive performance during the match, pulling off remarkable saves that kept Ghana in the fight before a late header from Nikola Vlašić sealed the victory for Croatia.

The Instagram post below has the video of Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare addressing the media after Ghana's defeat to Croatia.

Fans back Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare

The goalkeeper's reassuring message resonated deeply with Ghanaian football enthusiasts, many of whom flooded social media to defend his individual performance and support the team.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some notable reactions to his statement below:

kwametoaker praised his effort, writing:

"This Man Defended like the Warrior He is 💪🏾."

Sunday_Trey showed immense affection:

"Our bouncing baby boy to the whole wiase 🙌🏾❤️❤️❤️."

Esselofua added:

"Man was amazing 🙌."

_wil. Liaams broke down the goals conceded:

"Masa the goal deɛ he can’t do anything about it 😂😂😂 cos all their goals were wood-hit goals, and that kind of goal is difficult to save. The first goal deflected, so it tricked him. He did well."

Source: YEN.com.gh