Ghana Black Stars advanced to the round of 32 in the 2026 World Cup despite Clement Testimony's prophecy predicting their exit from the group stage

A day before the World Cup started, Prophet Testimony said the Ghana Black Stars gave spiritual reasons the Black Stars would not progress

The man of God has faced criticism for his failed World Cup prediction amid strong social media reactions after the video surfaced

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Celebrated Ghanaian pastor Clement Testimony's old prophecy about the Black Stars has resurfaced after Ghana played against Croatia in its last group stage match and qualified to play in the round of 32.

The Ghana Black Stars played against Croatia at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, US, on Saturday, June 27, 2026.

Prophet Testimony’s old prophecy of Ghana dropping out of the World Cup in the group stages surface after Black Stars qualified to round of 32. Photo credit: Getty Images & Prophet Testimony/Facebook

Source: UGC

Ghana was defeated 2-1 by Croatia in their final fixture. That tally was sufficient to advance Ghana as one of the best third-placed teams across the tournament.

Prophet Testimony's prophecy

However, this development is contrary to what the man of God predicted when he appeared on Accra-based Metro TV on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, a day before the 2026 World Cup started.

Prophet Clement Testimony said Ghana would not go beyond the group stage of the 2026 World Cup.

"The things that were supposed to be done were not done. So, because of that, from where I sit, I don't see them doing well."

When the presenter pressed him further to ask if he did not see Ghana beyond the group stages, Prophet Testimony responded in the affirmative.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to Prophet Testimony's failed prophecy

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared on social media. Read them below:

@voiceofreason1X said:

"When will Ghana understand that these guys just make predictions, hoping it comes to pass? These are no prophecies."

@KwesiSikaDollar wrote:

"If one prophecy of his doesn't come to pass does not necessarily imply he is fake. They see in part and prophesy in part. They are not God. Go and ask Jonah, cos God sometimes changes his mind over something."

@Trade_Mac_ said:

"These guys are just being smart and predicting based on Ghana’s form during the AFCON and the poor performance we showed in the friendlies. Swerve."

@nhyira_premium wrote:

"I say this always, when God speaks, people intervene and can approach the throne of God and petition for a change to be done. This always happens. The problem with our 'prophet' is that they don’t come to speak when the message they heard from God has changed. God can change HIS mind on a subject matter if someone worthy intervenes. Preach the Gospel of Grace and allow other things to be what they are."

@NANAGUCCHIDDB said:

"So many prophets, none of them is going to help us with the flood and corruption in our country. Oh, I just forgot most of them are corrupt too😂."

@playboiii_17k wrote:

"The thing is, pastors should not involve themselves in football to avoid embarrassment. Football is very tricky."

Source: YEN.com.gh