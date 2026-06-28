Vandalism reportedly erupted in Kokompe as young men of the National Chief Imam's convoy clashed with attendees of a funeral in the area

Eyewitnesses reported that the National Chief Imam's people, who were mainly on motorbikes, destroyed vehicles and property during the chaotic incident

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video of the incident condemned the act and called for accountability

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Several vehicles and properties were destroyed at Kokompe in Darkuman, Greater Accra Region, reportedly by people suspected to be part of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu's convoy.

The people destroyed vehicle windshields and commercial property while attempting to pass through a busy street where residents were observing funeral rites.

Alleged members of the National Chief Imam’s convoy vandalise vehicles and properties at Darkuman-Kokompe. Photo credit: @JDMahama/Facebook & Wikimedia

Source: UGC

In a Facebook post, an eyewitness indicated that the group of men who were all on motorbikes, holding harmful objects, used them to vandalise properties in sight.

"A group of guys on motorbikes, armed with guns, cutlasses, and sticks, went wild, attacking and destroying people’s cars, all because ‘The National Chief Imam is in a hurry.’ The truth is, the road wasn’t blocked by force; it was traffic."

"Anyone who knows the Kokompe - Darkuman stretch knows how congested it gets on a normal day. In the chaos, almost 20–30 cars were vandalised," Jnesis added.

Other eyewitnesses who spoke to Accra-based Class FM confirmed the incident and said several private and commercial vehicles parked along the road had their windscreens smashed, while some nearby businesses also suffered damage.

Another eyewitness explained further that they were conducting the funeral rites for a member of the Kokompe community when the incident happened.

"A Kokompe member had died, and as part of the tradition, glasses were being smashed on the road. An ambulance was also passing through, and people were paying their last respects to their deceased colleague," the eyewitness said.

The witness added that since they were focused on the funeral rites, they did not see the National Chief Imam's convoy approaching, which caused a delay.

"That was when we saw some Zongo boys come and start smashing the windscreens of customers' vehicles," the eyewitness alleged.

The witness further claimed that the unidentified individuals also damaged property belonging to businesses in the area.caused

As of the time of publication, the police had not commented on the incident.

Kokompe is a popular car repair and spare parts hub in the Greater Accra Region.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to vehicle destruction at Kokompe

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared on social media. Read them below:

Kojo Modey said:

"The office of the chief imam has to bear all costs."

Hajia Mussybaby MJ Adams wrote:

"Someone in the video said they threw stones at the convoy and the Boys bi retaliated. There's no smoke without fire."

Brown Kpb said:

"Do they necessarily have to damage the car?"

Koyaja Prince Isaiah wrote:

"Go to court fast."

Kwabena Adjei said:

"Meanwhile, the chief Imam did not send them too ooo."

Source: YEN.com.gh