A Ghanaian mother who has 23 biological children begged the public for help so she can take care of her children

The mother of several twins and triplets, who is pregnant again, gave reasons she continues to give birth like that

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video shared their varied thoughts, with many blasting the mother for the numerous children she has

A Ghanaian mother who has 23 children with one man is pleading for help from the general public to enable her to take care of her kids.

The woman who is pregnant with another child says the cost of caring for a large family has become overwhelming, and she needs help.

A Ghanaian mum with 23 children begs for financial support to take care of her offspring. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt/X & Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to sources, the woman has allegedly had 10 pregnancies with her husband and given birth to multiples.

She has seven sets of twins and three sets of triplets.

In a video on X, the person narrating the happenings of the family indicated that even though the mother of 23 has tried to prevent further pregnancies through family planning, she has been unsuccessful.

The pregnant woman sat with some of her children while they were being videoed. She looked like someone begging for help, even though she did not say anything throughout the video.

However, the father of the children was not featured in the video.

Watch the X video below:

Mother with 23 children causes stir online

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Read them below:

@alhassan48 said:

"Beautiful kids! y’all should not judge her too much, even though she could’ve done better."

@cediben wrote:

"There's a church in Ghana that prohibits the use of contraceptives. She looks like a church member. Most of the members in that church are not well-to-do, but they give birth to plenty due to their belief. I've stayed with some before."

@adukrommayor said:

"23-man squad ready for the next World Cup… she has a whole football team at home 🔥🔥🔥."

@Twenty2three3_ wrote:

"You see God. Someone, too, is busily looking for just 1. Even with sickle cell. Still dem no dey get 🧐. God always know the best."

@BraYaw007 said:

"God's ways are very mysterious...imagining what some couples are going through just for an opportunity to get one?!...24 children?!, that's amazing!"

@SAMKOKU wrote:

"Father Lord, it is for these innocent kids that I always beg you to make I blow. How much is the money to sponsor these kids to University? This and many more I ask for. AMEN 🙏🏿"

@AckonJude said:

"It’s funny 😆 but sad 😞 how some people here are brainwashed. Even those countries that brainwashed you guys that a population bust is not good are now going to extreme lengths to increase childbirth. Countries like Italy 🇮🇹, China 🇨🇳, Japan 🇯🇵, South Korea 🇰🇷 and the like."

@KrampahProf wrote:

"She has not sinned. She has not committed any crimes. She hasn’t killed her kids as some of you do through abortions. She hasn’t used toys. She only obeys one command from her maker: 'replenish the earth.' Her system defies medical odds, that’s all. If you have help her."

Source: YEN.com.gh