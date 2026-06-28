National Chief Imam's office denied involvement in the alleged vandalism during the convoy's movement at Darkuman Kokompe

Eyewitnesses earlier recounted the chaos that erupted in the area during a funeral rites, leading to the destruction of vehicles by alleged convoy members

Chief Imam's protocol officer, Alhaji Lateef, rather accused the locals of disrespecting the Imam, claiming vandalism occurred after the convoy's departure

The office of the National Chief Imam has denied knowledge of the alleged destruction by some young men who were part of their leader's convoy at Kokompe Darkuman in the Greater Accra Region.

On Saturday, June 27, 2026, eyewitnesses accused some alleged members of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu's convoy of destroying vehicles and properties at Kokompe.

National Chief Imam's office denies knowledge of attack by alleged members of its convoy at Darkuman Kokompe. Photo credit: @JDMahama

Source: Getty Images

Several social media posts corroborated the incident and gave details on what led to the vandalism.

"A group of guys on motorbikes, armed with guns, cutlasses, and sticks, went wild, attacking and destroying people’s cars, all because ‘The National Chief Imam is in a hurry.’ The truth is, the road wasn’t blocked by force; it was traffic."

Another eyewitness explained further that they were conducting the funeral rites for a member of the Kokompe community when the incident happened.

"A Kokompe member had died, and as part of the tradition, glasses were being smashed on the road. An ambulance was also passing through, and people were paying their last respects to their deceased colleague," the eyewitness said.

The witness added that since they were focused on the funeral rites, they did not see the National Chief Imam's convoy approaching, which caused a delay.

"That was when we saw some Zongo boys come and start smashing the windscreens of customers' vehicles," the eyewitness alleged.

Office of Chief Imam responds to alleged vandalism

However, the Office of the National Chief has distanced itself from the vandalism that happened at Kokompe Darkuman.

In a Facebook post, Abdallah Sham-un Bako, an international journalist, said he spoke to the Chief Protocol Alhaj Lateef, who claimed the locals at Kokompe Darkuman disrespected the Chief Imam.

He alleged that the traders and those present at the time threw stones and broke glass right in front of the Chief Imam's convoy. This, he said, delayed the convoy a bit.

According to Abdallah Sham-un Bako, Chief Protocol, Alhaj Lateef said the vandalism probably took place after they left the area.

He added that the Chief Imam must not be blamed since he did not instruct anyone to engage in such destructive acts.

Alhaji Lateef rather accused the traders and other people present in the area at the time of disrespecting the National Chief Imam.

He entreated all Ghanaians to revere the Islamic leader since no disrespect for the office or person will be tolerated.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh