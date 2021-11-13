An earlier publication by YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man based in the UK known as Nana Yaw Frimpong stated that he will always choose living abroad to being in Ghana any day.

The man shared that he has been able to build three houses after leaving Ghana to Italy and finally to the UK.

Netizens who saw the post on Facebook had a lot of opinions about it.

DJ Nyaami in an interview with Nana Yaw Frimpong Photo credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube

Source: UGC

At the time of this publication, the post has close to 18,000 reactions with more than 1000 comments.

A few of the comments have been highlighted below;

Naaba commented:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Am in Ghana not rich but Alhamdulillah i have built three houses. They are many people who ve gone to abroad and back but ve not built even a hut.

Emmanuel Boakye wrote:

Someone is there he also bergs to eat. let people know everyone has where he can be blessed so asked God to show you yours.

Possible Tuga commented:

Stop discouraging People who leave in Ghana , there are many people that has even more than 10 houses yet they did not travel outside

Hadizatu Osumanu replied?

People are in Gh and have built 3, 4 houses. Some people are in Abroad they don't owe a single apartment in gh. Life they say is how you make it. Feed us with good information please

From Frank Danquah:

Stop bragging,I have friends who have not traveled but having houses in Ghana and I know some guys who lives in the states but have nothing not even a plot of land.life is how you make of it and by the grace of God

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a UK based Ghanaian known as Yaw Okyere has recently stated during an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa that if one has a good paying job which enables him or her save Ghc2,000 per month, there is no need moving abroad.

Yaw explained that earning money abroad is not always consistent.

There are days one may make more and days that very low income will be earned.

The young man shared that if he had the chance to move back to Ghana, he would have in a heart beat but he has unfortunately committed himself to a lot of things.

He added that the bills in UK alone are very outrageous hence so long as one makes good money in Ghana's there is no need to move abroad.

Source: Yen