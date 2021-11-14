Young Ghanaian entrepreneur, Davido Gh, has married his long-time girlfriend in a plush and beautiful customary marriage

The duo climaxed their opulent traditional marriage with a lavish reception

Davido Gh and his close associates feted their wealth as they splashed wads of cash at the reception

Young Ghanaian businessman, Davido Gh, real name David Mensah, has married his long-time girlfriend in a plush and beautiful customary marriage.

The traditional ceremony followed an outdooring event to christen their newborn baby.

Davido Gh, a self-styled Instagram celebrity, has earned a reputation for living an opulent lifestyle, with luxurious cars to his name.

The businessman, who describes himself as an entertainment influencer, real estate developer, and investor, climaxed the lavish customary marriage with an opulent wedding reception on Saturday, November 13.

Davido Gh feted his wealth as he was taped splashing wads of cash at his wedding reception. He was spotted showing off piles of money in a briefcase before taking a bundle to splash on his wife and other guests.

His close associates and friends were also not missing in action in showering money at the dance floor.

