A young man has racked up massive reactions from netizens as he decides to dine with a fowl from the same plate

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the hen was seen comfortably sitting on a bench while enjoying the meal before it

Many who saw the video said she is just prepping the fowl for Christmas while others said it was a pure act to kindness

A video has surfaced online which is causing massive reactions online.

The video sighted on the Facebook page of Adom TV has an unidentified man busily enjoying his rice with stew.

He had a bottle of drink beside him with an unusual eating partner. The man was freely allowing the hen to eat directly from his food.

Adom TV post the video with the caption, 'what is going on here'.

The post got many talking on social media.

At the time of this publication, close to 600 reactions with more than 90 comments with 119 shares have been racked up.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

Kwame Kyere commented:

This guy appreciates nature, instead of enjoying it, rather eating with it alive. Small heaven.

Isaac Sambie wrote:

In the mind of the fowl it’s enjoying but in the mind of the man he’s preparing it for Christmas

Frank Osei Kwame replied:

Love ur neighbor as urself...wat the Bible says

From Kwabena B Crown:

I have decided to donate my two eyes after watching this emotional and inspiring video . Now I can leave this planet very happily and peacefully. Thank you so much for uploading such an inspiring and heart wrenching video. Huge respect to you

Francis Appiah commented:

With the knowledge of Christmas being some days away, the fowl is being lured into the pan.

Yeboah Victor replied:

Don't forget that u are in Ghana. Health facilities issues not good please . A word to a wise is enough

Watch the full video linked below;

