Despite her physical challenge, a 24-year-old lady named Chiwetalu Charity believes she is an asset

The 300 level accountancy student of Enugu State University of Science and Technology has 'short legs'

Chiwetalu said that she wasn't born that way but had her legs cut as all hospital visited couldn't find a solution to the problem at that time

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A young lady, Chiwetalu Charity, with 'short legs' has lamented that men are ashamed of taking her out by reason of her condition.

The 300 level undergraduate explained that men would rather she remained inside. Chiwetalu recalled a particular conversation with a man in which he revealed that moving in public with her appeared that he was walking with a child.

The undergraduate believes she is an asset Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by BBC News Pidgin

Source: UGC

How she came about her 'short legs'

Chiwetalu told BBC News Pidgin that she wasn't born with 'short legs.'

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

According to the Enugu State University of Science and Technology accountancy student, when she was very much younger, it was noticed that there wasn't any blood flowing through the veins in her legs.

This resulted in her legs getting rotten. Chiwetalu was taken to different hospitals in search of a solution until it was recommended that the legs be amputated to save her.

Chiwetalu believes she is an asset

The confident lady stated that despite discrimination she had faced from both genders, she is an asset.

Chiwetalu said that the man who finds her has got a wife.

People send her kind thoughts

Moony Glam shared:

"I was at Esut matriculation to work last month.... Makeup work....I saw this girl, walking so strong, cheerfully, courageous...was like wow the Lord is her strength..and my dear the Lord will Always be your strength, I love your courage... Keep it up❤️"

Sharon Bamidele Nwachukwu said:

"You are doing better than most people with complete limbs. My dear, just focus on your schooling and things that makes you happy. When time comes the perfect man will find you."

Ekis Taume Okoro remarked:

"I love you already. With this kain sef confidence my Sister you will go places. No look or mind wetin people dey talk or how them treat you, just take your studies serious and graduate with a good grade and get a good job, the sky will be your limit. Man wey go love and be proud of you will come, infact na dem go rush you when you are successful. Am happy you didn't let your disability define you. Go Girl."

Chidi Ekwulugo opined:

"You are Wonderfully and Beautifully made, even with the disability you are still very Beautiful ,, Strong and Very Courageous,, Love and Celebrate you,, you are just Special,, God will Surely bless you and make you a Blessing."

9-year-old girl who crawls to school daily

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported about a 9-year-old girl who crawls to school daily.

The Ghana resident told BBC News Pidgin that she has never walked in her entire life and expressed optimism at doing so in the nearest future.

Her mother said she had carried the girl to school initially but stopped it.

And it came as a shock to the community when one day, Agnes dressed in uniform and took it upon herself to crawl all the way to school.

While stressing that the girl's condition can be corrected by surgery, Agnes' mum bemoaned financial constraints as the reason why they haven't pushed for treatment for the 9-year-old.

Source: Yen