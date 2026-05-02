The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Special Ice Ltd, Dr Ofori Sarpong, will turn 60 on Tuesday, May 5, 2026

A few days before his birthday, Despite and other members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club honoured him

The members presented him with expensive alcoholic beverages so he could use them to serve guests during the celebration

Ghanaian businessman, Osei Kwame Despite and other members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club honoured Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong with premium alcoholic beverages in the build-up to his 60th birthday celebration.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Special Ice Ltd, Dr Ofori Sarpong, will turn 60 on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

Despite and other members of the East Legon Executive Club give Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong premium alcoholic beverages ahead of his 60th birthday. Photo credit: Kennedy Osei

Source: Instagram

Presenting the expensive alcoholic beverages, Osei Kwame Despite led the other members on Friday, May 1, 2026.

He said they were presenting the drinks to him four days before his birthday so he could serve his guests with them.

"Your birthday is four days away. All your friends here have brought you premium alcoholic beverages so you could serve your guests with them."

Other members like COP (Rtd) Nathan Kofi Boakye, former professional footballer Samuel Osei Kufuor and others were present to also present their premium alcoholic beverages.

Some of the alcoholic drinks presented include:

Macallan 30 years, Hennessy Paradis, Royal Salut, King George V, Louis XIII, Camus Cognac, Grand Cru, Glenfiddich Gran Reserva, and Hennessy XO.

When they were done with the presentation, the men opened a bottle of Hennessy XO and shared it among themselves. They toasted to a good life and sang as they drank.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Reactions to East Legon Club's presentation to Ofori Sarpong

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Kennedy Osei on Instagram. Read them below:

@dede_babington said:

"But wait ooo, why is everyone giving you wine? Is that the required birthday present for rich men?"

Qwaku_rabbi wrote:

"They are drinking someone's school fees😂😂😂😂."

Benjisarpong said:

"The Macallan 30 Year Old is an ultra-premium whisky with a high price point, typically ranging from $4,000 to over $9,000 USD per bottle as of early 2026. De play😂😂."

Iamjane.nana responded:

"@benjisarpong my university fees ooo."

Mr_confidential___ wrote:

"Wokaka sika no yinaaa b)mu aaa, asaaase sika … may we all be great."

Drraybeat said:

"May borns we are special."

Kwasi_wu wrote:

"No one gave him a Bible oo."

Nana_ekua_aa said:

"Eeeeii destiny helpers 😂😂😂😂 we are still here wae 😂😂😂."

Da_swimwear_hub2 wrote:

"Eva sparkling wine and club shandy left the group, sued admin 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Mrblackguy_official said:

"As life is supposed to be. Cheers to life 🥂."

Mcmuchmore wrote:

"All glory to God in the highest because Jesus is Lord of heaven and earth...May you drink to the glory of God and no booze, Sir😁.HBD🥂🍾🎂🎉🎊🥳🥳🥳."

Moha_rafik1 said:

"Is it only alcohol that the rich can spend their money on? Or is it the only gift for some people? 😂 I hope it is not a drinkers' association. Nobody brought anything better."

Al_ganiu_el_rufai wrote:

"Those wines combined can change a whole generation’s destiny forever."

Source: YEN.com.gh