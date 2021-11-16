Joyce Danso, a Ghanaian lady in the UK has opened up about losing her husband to another woman due to childlessness

She revealed that her mother-in-law threatened her on several occasions about finding another woman for her son

Danso shared that her in-law managed to end her marriage but she was able to successfully conceive for the next man she met

A Ghanaian woman based in the UK has opened up about how she lost her husband to another woman thanks to her own mother-in-law.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, the lady, identified as Joyce Danso recounted that after getting married, she stayed with her husband for six years without a child.

According to Joyce, she went for regular check ups and went on various herbal treatments but could still not conceive.

Joyce Danso in an interview with DJ Nyaami Photo credit: SVTV Africa/YouTube

Source: UGC

She was finally told by a doctor that there was nothing wrong with her hence she asked her husband to go in for checkup to which he declined.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The now mother shared that all efforts to get her husband to see a doctor proved futile.

Joyce shared that her mother-in-law was always bugging her with childbirth and threatened several times that she would find another woman for her son.

The husband's mother was eventually able to separate Joyce and her husband.

The young woman revealed that after getting divorced, she successfully conceived in a new relationship and currently has two children.

Joyce shared more about her journey in the video linked below;

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a disappointed Ghanaian lady recently opened up about losing her husband to her younger sister just after arranging for her to join her abroad.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook timeline of well-known TV and radio presenter, Tima Kumkum, had the devastated 40-year-old lady recounting that she was married for seven years and lived with her husband abroad.

She shared that her mum convinced her to arrange for her 35-year-old sister who worked as a nurse to join her abroad and she did.

According to the lady, her husband was not in support of the idea but she managed to bring him on board.

Source: Yen.com.gh