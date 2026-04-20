The United States has issued a caution to fans planning to travel to the country for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament

The CBP Office of Field Operations warned against fake merchandise and announced punitive measures against persons who act otherwise

Ghanaians will be among many nationals travelling to the US, Canada, and Mexico to cheer on their national teams

As the three nations prepare to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the United States has put in place stringent measures to ensure the tournament is a success.

The country has therefore issued a caution, stating its abhorrence of counterfeit merchandise, hence warning persons who plan to enter the country with such items.

The US cautions Ghanaians against fake merchandise ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Photo credit: Joe Klamar/Getty Images, Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

This comes after the CBP Office of Field Operations, in a Facebook post on Sunday, April 19, stated that persons attending the World Cup with counterfeit merchandise will not be tolerated.

It warned that persons who flout the law will have their counterfeit items confiscated.

“Real fans buy real gear. Buying FIFA World Cup 2026™ gear? Choose authentic merchandise. Counterfeits may be seized. Spot the difference,” the caption read.

This admonition comes at a time when the CBP Office of Field Operations, in an earlier post on April 17, announced that CBP officers in Philadelphia had seized a shipment of counterfeit merchandise entering the country.

It said the shipment was found to contain counterfeit items of brands such as Adidas, Louis Vuitton, Tommy Hilfiger, Christian Dior, and Chanel, among others, valued at over $35,000.

“Philadelphia CBP officers intercepted a shipment of counterfeit merchandise of designer brands like Adidas, Louis Vuitton, Tommy Hilfiger, Christian Dior, and Chanel, among others. The total MSRP was $35,037.50 USD,” the post read.

The US is among the three countries set to host the 2026 World Cup Photo credit: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

At the time of writing the report, the post by the CBP Office of Field Operations had generated a lot of reactions.

Below is the Facebook post:

US releases luggage regulations for travellers

The US has also disclosed six luggage regulations that must be followed by persons travelling to watch the World Cup.

The first regulation is that spectators will not be allowed to enter match venues with drones and therefore must not bring them into the country.

The second regulation states that travellers must declare any amount above $10,000 in their possession.

The third regulation concerns prohibited substances and paraphernalia.

The US also warned that travellers must comply with rules on medicines.

It further stated that persons attending the World Cup must declare all food items brought into the country or risk a $300,000 fine.

The final regulation states that firearms are not allowed without authorisation, adding that weapons are banned at all host stadiums, with or without permits.

US calls for early visa applications

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US has called for early visa applications ahead of the 2026 World Cup tournament.

This follows an announcement by the Department of State informing prospective travellers that tickets for matches in the country are now on sale, and advising foreign fans to begin visa applications early.

It also assured applicants that US embassies would ensure smooth visa processing for those travelling to the tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh