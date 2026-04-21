Dr Kwaku Oteng recently marked his 58th birthday with his family and friends at a lavish party at home

Nancy Yaa Asantewaa, a rumoured spouse of the business mogul, appeared at his recent event

Dr Kwaku Oteng's rumoured wife's rare public appearance has stirred reactions from social media users

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Nancy Yaa Asantewaa, the rumoured young wife of Ghanaian business mogul Dr Kwaku Oteng, has made a rare public appearance at her husband's recent family event.

Dr Kwaku Oteng's rumoured young wife Nancy Yaa Asantewaa attends his 58th birthday party. Photo source: Angel FM Kumasi 96.1, @lydia.oacheamfour/TikTok

Source: Facebook

A few days ago, Dr Kwaku Oteng celebrated his 58th birthday with his friends and family, including his daughter and former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kwabre East constituency in the Ashanti Region Francisca Oteng-Mensah.

To mark the special milestone, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Angel Group of Companies held a small but lavish birthday at one of his numerous luxurious residences in Ghana.

Many high-profile personalities, including businessman and road contractor Kofi Job, TikToker and farmer Osuani and others, were present at the private event to celebrate Kwaku Oteng's birthday.

Kwaku Oteng's rumoured wife appears during birthday

In a series of videos shared by Madam Lydia Acheamfour, a close associate of Dr Kwaku Oteng, the business mogul's rumoured younger wife Mrs Yaa Asantewaa beamed with a bright smile as she arrived at the birthday party.

She looked beautiful in a classy white dress as she posed for photos at her husband's birthday party.

Other photos and videos showed Mrs Asantewaa bonding and enjoying her time at the event with Madam Acheamfour and Dr Oteng.

Her appearance at the event marked a rare sighting for the business mogul's alleged wife, who has rarely been spotted with the business mogul in public.

Aside from his eldest wife, with whom he welcomed his older children and ex-wife and former Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Sally Akua Amoakowaa, not much is known about Dr Oteng's private life.

Over the years, speculation emerged that he had been married to almost six women.

However, in a February 2025 interview on his broadcast station, Angel FM, Kwaku Oteng denied the claims, stating that he only had two wives and was not involved in any union with other women.

Kwaku Oteng's daughter Sheila Oteng Mensah marries her partner in a traditional wedding on Friday, December 12, 2025. Photo source: @plus1tv

Source: TikTok

The TikTok posts of Dr Kwaku Oteng's rumoured young wife at his 58th birthday party are below:

Kwaku Oteng's young wife's appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

LadyMagg commented:

"Madam Asantewaa, as my family and I called her. She is such a kind, quiet, lovely, beautiful lady."

Akosua Amardo Broni wrote:

"Wow, she is a very beautiful woman."

Akoto said:

"Does Diana Asamoah know her?"

Kwaku Oteng's daughter Francisca welcomes new baby

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Francisca Oteng-Mensah welcomed a new baby with her husband Kwadwo Adade Amponsah.

On Saturday, March 28, 2026, Dr Kwaku Oteng's daughter showed off her new child in public for the first time at the naming ceremony.

Many Ghanaians congratulated Francisca as footage from the lovely ceremony surfaced on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh