Ghanaian TV personality Ewura Adams Karim has been elected as the President of the Mandela Washington Fellows Association of Ghana

His election means he will now serve as the top executive for Ghanaian alumni of the Mandela Washington Fellowship, a prestigious US-sponsored leadership programme

His election has been welcomed within the fellowship community, with many viewing it as a reflection of his leadership experience and commitment to youth development

Ghanaian television personality Ewura Adams Karim has been elected as the new President of the Mandela Washington Fellows Association of Ghana, marking a significant leadership milestone within one of the country’s most prestigious alumni networks.

His election places him at the helm of Ghana’s chapter of fellows of the Mandela Washington Fellowship, a highly regarded U.S. government-sponsored initiative designed to nurture the next generation of African leaders.

Ewura Karim has been elected President of the Mandela Washington Fellows Association of Ghana, marking a significant milestone in his leadership journey. Photo credit: EwuraKarimAdams/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The Mandela Washington Fellowship, established in 2014 under the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), brings together outstanding young innovators from across Sub-Saharan Africa for leadership training, academic coursework, and professional networking opportunities in the United States.

Each year, selected participants between the ages of 25 and 35 travel to U.S. universities for six-week leadership institutes focused on Business, Civic Engagement, or Public Management, before returning home to apply their skills in driving positive change in their communities.

Ewura Adams Karim, who is widely known in Ghana’s media space for his work as a television personality, now assumes responsibility for coordinating and leading alumni engagements among Ghanaian fellows.

Fellows of the Mandela Washington Fellowship participate in a leadership session as part of the programme’s activities. Photo credit: Ewura Adam Karim/Facebook

Source: Facebook

His role will also involve strengthening collaboration, fostering leadership development initiatives, and expanding the impact of the fellowship network within Ghana.

His election has been welcomed by members of the fellowship community, who describe it as a recognition of his leadership qualities and growing influence beyond the media landscape.

Read the X post here:

Netizens express goodwill to Ewura Adams

Scores of netizens have taken to the comment section of the X post to congratulate the TV show host following his election as president of the Mandela Fellowship Mandela Washington Fellows Association of Ghana. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Two Edged commented:

"Top debater. From media and PR to leading the Mandela Washington Fellowship alumni network in Ghana impressive journey. Congratulations."

Appiah Adams shared:

"Congratulations to him on his achievements. We hope he projects the country favourably in all his undertakings.

Grace Unspeakable wrote:

"What’s interesting is how often people underestimate media backgrounds in leadership spaces. In reality, communication is power; being able to shape narratives, manage perception, and connect ideas across audiences is often what separates effective leaders from invisible ones. It's a network of people exposed to governance, entrepreneurship, and civic leadership across Africa and the US. Rising to a presidency within that circle usually signals two things credibility among peers and consistent contribution beyond just participation."

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Source: YEN.com.gh