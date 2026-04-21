Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, has suffered a setback after the Court of Appeal dismissed his application

The court ruled that his legal team failed to demonstrate exceptional circumstances to justify a stay of proceedings

The decision clears the way for the High Court in Accra to continue hearing the substantive criminal trial unless further action is taken at the Supreme Court

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has suffered a major setback in court.

This follows the dismissal of an application to halt the ongoing criminal trial at the High Court in the Samreboi mining case.

Appeal Court dismisses Chairman Wontumi’s application to stop the Samreboi Mining trial. Photo credit: Chairman Wontumi/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

According to a report by Citi News, Chairman Wontumi's application sought to stop the trial while the appellate court considers a challenge to an earlier ruling by Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay, which ordered him to open his defence over allegations that he permitted mining activities on his Samreboi concession without authorisation.

Lawyers for the NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman argued that the High Court proceedings should be temporarily halted until the appeal on the ruling is determined.

However, both the High Court and now the Court of Appeal have rejected that request.

Why the court dismissed Wontumi's application

Delivering its ruling on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, the Court of Appeal held that Chairman Wontumi's application failed to demonstrate any exceptional circumstances to justify a stay of proceedings.

This decision now paves the way for the trial to continue at the High Court in Accra.

It also means that the substantive criminal case remains active, with the High Court expected to proceed unless further legal intervention is secured.

Meanwhile, the lead counsel for Chairman Wontumi has said that they are reviewing their options regarding the court ruling to inform their next steps.

These, he indicated, could include a renewed application at the Supreme Court or a return to the High Court to proceed with opening the defence, depending on legal strategy.

What are the accusations against Wontumi?

It will be recalled that the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, disclosed that the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) had frozen nearly GH¢50 million in accounts linked to Wontumi.

The NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman is standing trial over mining activities on his Samreboi concession without the requisite authorisation.

After his arrest on October 7, 2025, Boasiako was granted bail of GH¢15 million with three sureties in the first case against him and GH¢10 million with two sureties in the second case against him.

He and his company, Akonta Mining Company, are accused of engaging in mining operations on their mining concession without obtaining due approval.

Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, apologises to President John Mahama. Photo credit: Chairman Wontumi & John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Chairman Wontumi apologises to Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chairman Wontumi had apologised to President Mahama for using harsh language during the 2024 election campaign.

He said his actions were solely to promote his party’s interests and asked for forgiveness in a recent interview.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman also declared his intention to contest for the National Chairman position of the NPP.

Source: YEN.com.gh