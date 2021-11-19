Adefolalu Timothy Olusegun is a LASTMA officer who is famed for dancing while controlling traffic

The officer who joined the transport management agency in 2002 said he loves the job and has a passion for it

Timothy who worked as a cameraman for 5 years before joining LASTMA in 2002 said he derives joy in seeing that his work reduces the traffic on Lagos roads

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

As a Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA) officer, Adefolalu Timothy Olusegun has added beauty to his profession and unintentionally carved a niche for himself as a dancing LASTMA.

The man is famed for dancing while controlling traffic on Lagos roads.

The LASTMA officer said he has passion for the job Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by BBC News Pidgin

Source: UGC

He has been a traffic controller for the past 19 years

In an interview with BBC News Pidgin, Timothy said he joined LASTMA in the year 2002 after working as a cameraman for 5 years.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He had sought for an alternative means of earning a living and jumped ship after being intimated of an opening in the transport management agency.

Timothy who stated that he is passionate about his job stressed that he feels uncomfortable any day he doesn't control traffic.

Life as a dancing traffic controller

Timothy while expressing joy that his job eases traffic congestion on Lagos roads elatedly said commuters love what he does and often show appreciation.

The hardworking man said he is so loved that his colleagues get serious 'queries' from commuters when he is not on duty.

The man who had considered being either a footballer or musician while growing up spoke about the challenge that comes with the job.

He said despite how he does the job, some Lagosians derive joy in flouting traffic rules.

Social media reacts

Carpusworld Carpusworld thought:

"He is about the best man for Lastma job (if only others could emulate him), he does his job, passionately, effectively , proactively, entertaining and friendly to all road users.

"He is a "Man of the People", deserves to be celebrated and giving an award!

"He deserves all the accolades, proudly Nigerian."

Rita Emy Peters wrote:

"This place resemble Alausa for Ikeja,I never see the man there before oh. The bros dey catch cruise on the job,wow! I go call this one dignity in labour,God bless you oga Adefolalu "

Odoh Michael commented:

"This man is at ikeja life.very entertaining and he's not after money because someone pass 1000 naira through car window to him but he was busy with his work and the money was taken away by air.great man doing great job."

Viha Patricia Doosuur opined:

"I know him very well... nothing concern him to arrest any vehicle even if you disobey him.. that's why he got that respect from some drivers.... always happy as if he is not in Nigeria.

"God bless you for your good job sir."

Policeman who dances as he controls traffic in Abuja goes viral

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported about the policeman that dances as he controls traffic in Abuja.

Shared by Tunde Ednut on Instagram, the officer has been described as a traffic warden with entertaining moves.

In a video interview with Daily Trust, the young man said that he has been commended by many people who ply the route he controls.

On how his boss takes his dancing while working, he said they only told him to be very smart while on duty, adding they had no problem with what he does.

Source: Yen