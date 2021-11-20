A man has won the sympathy of many after sharing that he lost his reasoning ability and became visually impaired in one eye after being slapped by a military man

Kojo revealed that he is unable to work as a 'trotro' mate again due to his condition

Netizens who saw the post said soldiers need to stop bullying the people they are meant to protect

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man identified as Kojo opened up about losing one of his eyes and full functionality of his brain after being slapped by a military man.

The care taker of Kojo, Afia, recounted that Kojo used to work as a 'trotro' mate.

Many who saw the post on Facebook expressed their surprise in the comments section.

At the time of this publication, the post has close to 200 comments with more than 900 reactions.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

Gyntle Rasta GH commented:

Some Ghanaian soldiers are very abusive, they must stop the do before complain act.

Lanslord Asumakah replied:

Soldiers have abused people in this country and everybody thinks its normal, a group of children under 18 were beaten in Sunyani by soldiers and some are now disabled, the case is with human rights, Joynews is following up, a boy in the Northern Region called combia was brutally beaten that his manhood can not function again, the case is with human rights, years down the line those soldiers are still working and walking free

Jerry Boafo wrote:

Are soldiers for war to protect a nation from invasion or are they trained to bully citizens. Because in Africa that is what it is. In the face of war they will betray the country

From Itz Henry Germanic:

The one i received from Accra sport stadium one night like that I got deaf for one week, my spirit is cursing that soldier until today

Trum Pants wrote:

Lazy Ghana soldiers don't go to war so sometimes they feel like testing their training skills on the citizen..They are specialized in removing people's eyes and teeth..Like what they did to my teeth.. We go write some friendly match between Ghana army and boko haram to test their pulse paaa

From Kuffour Friction:

For now we can’t say the soldier did well same thing to you that we can say your are right know one knows what lead to that slap so Only God and you people soldier don’t slap like that

