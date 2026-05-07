PSG boss Luis Enrique appeared to have taken a subtle swipe at Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

PSG edged Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate, while Arsenal beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 to reach their first final in 20 years

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique appeared to aim a subtle dig at Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta as both sides prepare for the Champions League final later this month.

PSG reached the final after a dramatic 6-5 aggregate victory over Bayern Munich in the semi-finals, while Arsenal overcame Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate to end a two-decade wait for another final appearance.

Luis Enrique aims a subtle jab at Mikel Arteta after PSG booked a Champions League final clash with Arsenal. Image credit: Alex Grimm, Justin Setterfield

Source: Getty Images

The Gunners are widely expected to be underdogs against the reigning European champions, who also defeated Arsenal in last season’s semi-finals.

Enriques jabs Arteta before 2026 UCL final

After PSG’s win over Bayern on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, Enrique referred to Arteta as “Mikelito”, saying: “I appreciate Mikelito Arteta!” Enrique said.

As stated by Caughtoffside, the former FC Barcelona player and manager added:

“We used to be teammates when we were kids, he did a great job at Arsenal. It will be difficult, hard game but we believe in our football style.”

Despite the praise, the nickname has been interpreted by some as slightly dismissive, with Arteta expected to be motivated to respond when the two sides meet in the showdown.

Weeks of anticipation now build as PSG and Arsenal prepare for a highly anticipated 2026 Champions League final in Budapest on May 30.

PSG vs. Arsenal: Who will win UCL final?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that PSG head into the Champions League final as slight favourites after their dramatic semi-final win over Bayern Munich and recent dominance in the competition.

However, Arsenal’s resilient run to the final suggests a tight contest, with the outcome likely to be decided by fine margins on the big night.

Source: YEN.com.gh