A lady is shattered after discovering some days to her holy matrimony that her man is actually not what he had portrayed himself to be

The distraught lady identified as James Chiamaka Elizabeth called off her wedding with a painful note on social media

The shocking call off which came on the morning of the planned wedding left social media in an uproar

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Almost in the nick of time, a lady discovered her lover wasn't all he seemed to be or portrayed.

The lady, James Chiamaka Elizabeth, discovered that her husband-to-be had already been married with children.

Her husband-to-be was already married with kids Photo Credit: James Chiamaka Elizabeth

Source: UGC

Making the announcement in a painful post on her Facebook wall, Chiamaka called off her wedding on the morning the ceremony was to hold.

She called off her wedding on the morning it was to hold

While sharing her pre-wedding photo with the unidentified man, the lady stated that she is pained by the development.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Her post read in part:

"Dear friends,

"THE WEDDING IS CANCELLED

"I have decided to call off the wedding slated for this morning because I discovered that the man I intended to marry is already married with children.

"I am pained and I wish to sincerely apologise for whatever inconvenience this may cause especially those who may be coming into town from far away."

Social media users share their thoughts on the sad development

Udensi Stanley Chinonso remarked:

"This is really horrible. So sorry dear. You are very brave. May the Lord give you the grace and strength to go through this very disappointing and really hard time in your life. But it will pass and you will find true love and this time he will be very single and true.

"God bless you, Jesus truly loves you."

Therisano Therie stated:

"I think ad ladies at times we ignore redflags..Do u want to tell me thata uv never suspected anything..Js anything..So the man never visits or talk to his family..So technically u did not cancell the wedding but he cud not mary u becoz he has another wife..Js wondering though."

Ann Daves wrote:

"Hmmmmm sorry dear. thank God my frn didn't fall into a victim with his own children calling his father uncle. my dear sis sorry bkos is not eazy."

Julian O. Goodhead wrote:

"In as much as this is painful but I think you may have noticed one or two signs before getting to this level in that relationship probably you were blinded with the care, love or money he was showering you...every human has that inner instinct spirit just that you were blinded not to use it on time...thank God for your life."

Lady calls off her wedding after man paid close to GHc14k in bride price

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a lady had called off her wedding after a man paid close to GHc14k in bride price.

A woman identified as Amanda Chisom on Facebook said the lady (whose identity she did not disclose) had messaged her about how she made a guy who wasn't well to do pay her bride price close to GHc14k.

Photos of the bride price list Amanda shared got many vexed. There were those who thought the list wasn't out of place.

Source: Yen