A lady is set to tie the knot with a man who has been liking her photos on social media platform Instagram for 2 years

It is said that the man had got knowledge of the lady through his brother in 2016 and followed her on Instagram

The man identified as Martin soon summoned courage and reached out to her before finally asking her out

Two lovebirds are set to seal their union in style after meeting on social media platform Instagram.

@Bellanaijaweddings who shared their love story on Instagram narrated that the groom-to-be identified as Martin heard of the lady in 2016, thanks to his brother.

They met on Instagram Photo Credit: @bellanaijaweddings

He consequently followed her on Instagram and kept liking her photos without dropping her any private message.

He made a move after two years

Having watched the lady for two years, Martin reached out to her. He asked for a meeting and eventually made a marriage proposal to her in a church where she chose as the venue for their meeting.

In Martin's words:

"I reached out and asked to meet her, and she chose to meet in church. I agreed, and right under God’s roof, I asked her out on a date."

Social media users hail the beautiful couple

@stacynonye thought:

"The best military and spouse engagement shoot I've seen thus far beautiful."

@mr_vikto opined:

"Bros dull o. Person wey de find husband since, you kept delaying and beating around the bush for two years."

@temayomikun said:

"You will invite some people to meet you in church ,they will ask you if its your pastor they want to see.yeye."

@beautiful__chiomaa wrote:

"God when will my turn reach? When will it be my wedding with my desired man that would love, adore and always be crazy about me?God please settle me ,i want to marry."

@that_turban_girl stated:

"See what other brothers are doing, my own is to be disturbing me to cook . And annoying me join."

