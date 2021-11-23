A brother and sister have managed to get many talking on social media as two pictures of themselves surfaces

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh had one photo of the siblings when they were young attached to another photo that was taken 18 years later

Netizens who saw the post said the young girl grew up with her 'golden' smile

A transformational picture of a brother and sister has popped up on social media and is causing quite the stir.

The post, sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of @stilljohn_, had one picture showing the siblings standing beside each other with the older one, the brother, in his graduation gown and a certificate folded in his hands.

His sister was standing beside him beaming with a beautiful smile.

Two siblings 18 years apart Photo credit: @Big_bangers/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The second picture, which according to the caption of the post was taken 18 years after the first picture, saw the brother and sister in the same pose.

It appears that the photo was taken at the graduation ceremony of the young girl's brother.

At the time of this publication, the post has racked close to 20,000 reactions with more than 2,000 retweets.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

@queenitee commented:

Congratulations Smiling face with smiling eyes. Sorry, but am I the only one seeing that Korede Bello is your twin?

@ur_crypto_guy replied:

Give me ur sister err anaa you dont like celebrities in ur family

From @Busyhand80:

Dat her smile, still intact.

@NakiMora22 wrote:

Ur sisters smile is golden

From @ShylockHitla:

You always graduate and she always supports or she doesn’t go to school

@Nkemji_Destiny replied:

These two are graduation gowns, the next should have a wedding gown with you holding her this time and revealing that hidden suit

From @Big_bangers:

Your sisters face didn’t change at all cute little thing

Source: Yen.com.gh