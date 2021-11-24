An outspoken Ghanaian lady has recently got many talking online after sharing a word of advice with them

She encouraged individuals to avoid rating schools based on how they performed in quizzes

A number of netizens disagreed with her and stated that she is only saying that because her school probably performed poorly at the National Science and Maths Quiz

A young lady has caused quite the stir on social media as she admonished the public not to place the worth of a school on mere quiz results.

In her Twitter post, @sharonbesiwa added that the measure of comparison is not even internationally acclaimed.

"I said you can't judge a school's worth by a quiz o. Yoo. Its not even an international quiz sef. Ghana ha yi aaaaa. Hoh", she wrote.

Many who saw her statement had a lot to say about it.

@nkrumahthis commented:

You chase animal, wey you no catch am. Now you say the animal dey smell

@NoelDarkwah replied:

and who says you would have qualified for an international quiz if same capacity

From @bruce_larbi:

But you dey take rate Presec ....smh this life

@okraks wrote:

Ei and you wanted to win about a week ago?

@moresugar001 commented:

The girl dey undermine her school already , why she for talk this. Honestly, Gey hey did well , they just need to prepare better and come back stronger . They need to be taught a lot of shortcuts and tricks so they become fast

@CrazyPr0fessor replied:

So why do u want to use WASSCE?

From @RonBen_son:

dont't be salty just be decent and admit u lost fair and square , don't downplay the competition as if u didnt want to win days ago

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Keta Secondary Technical School (KETASCO) qualified to the finals of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

For the first time in the history of the competition since its inception, KETASCO becomes the first SHS in the Volta region to have qualified to the finals.

During the semi-final stage on Tuesday, November 23, Keta SHTS polled 53 points, Wesley Girls’ High School had and 35 points and Tamale SHS 31 points.

