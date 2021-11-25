Media personality Moet Abebe has taken to her Instagram stories to rant about the attitude of Lagos landlords towards single women

The OAP said many of them are demanding that she has a man who will stand in for her before she can rent a place

Moet listed the important questions that should concern them rather than bother about her marital status

OAP Moet Abebe has described renting an apartment in Lagos as a single woman as complicated.

The media personality said even though she can confidently pay her rent in full, landlords are requesting that a man stand-in for her.

According to her, the perception is that if she is given an apartment, she may not be able to afford the rent for the subsequent years.

Moet stated that being popular does not help her situation as the landlords believe that she may be promiscuous and also throw noisy parties.

She said:

"Yes, I'm a woman. Yes, I'm single. Yes, I can pay my rent in full. Yes, I have a job, and Yes, I'm a law abiding citizen.... Aren't these meant to be the requirements? And not my marital status. This is just so backward and I can't get over it."

Many react to Moet's post

yungascoli:

"But landlords and their nonsense rules sef. Instead of dem to focus on collecting their money wen rent is due."

bukkybakky:

"Some Landlords won't give you accomodation o.. It's so true. While it's not right, you cannot blame them on the other hand. There have been cases where single ladies turned apartments into mini 'brothels' so its a dicey situation."

the_fauzziyah:

"Sometimes they say the men must be married too."

officialkaycash01:

"Sometimes blame the single people too, na only reactions una Dey see, you won’t understand until you become a landlord or landlady."

malikdeking:

"Getting accommodation as a single person is very hard."

thic_didi:

"It’s very HARD for ladies especially to rent houses in this “their” Lagos. Let’s not even talk about the tribalistic part of this. They’ll be fine."

thecstlyles:

"Some landlords make it seem like being single is a problem. Why can’t single people rest in this country?"

