New Job, New Home, New Beginnings: Young Lady Celebrates Massive Wins in 1 Month
- Young Nolwazi Dlomo is making big moves in life as she just landed a job and managed to seal the deal on a new home
- Nolwazi shared a post on social media in early November about her new job and this week shared a post about her new home
- Peeps were proud, impressed, and happy as they celebrated her wins in the replies section under her post
A young lady by the name of Nolwazi Dlomo is doing the things in life. On 2 November, the stunner revealed that she was starting a new job. Fast forward to 25 November and she's got a new home!
Nolwazi's success was shared separately as she marks the big and small milestones in her life. Sealing the deal on a new home is a massive step and peeps cannot stop congratulating Nolwazi for taking it.
Her post about landing a job gained over 11 000 likes while her post about her new home gained over 3 000 likes.
Check out her first post with some comments below:
@BlaqRose_G said:
"Good luck babe."
@MathekgaBino shared:
"Congratulations and good luck..."
@Khulanolwazi responded with:
"Congratulations wishing you all the best."
Below is her post about her new home with some replies:
@4our_32 tweeted:
"Congrats, just saw your post on the 2nd of Nov!! S'bonge!!"
@lukhele_alicia wrote:
"Congratulations sis. You are destined for greatness."
@lwandleduma79 added:
"Well done little sister have happy stays in your new place."
“To new beginnings”: Driven young man shows off new crib, Mzansi is hyped and celebrates with him
In similar news, YEN.com.gh reported that Maurice Kleamwood, the founder of a tutoring company, Oakmont Tutoring, has let his social media followers know of his latest milestone. The young man has recently bought a new home and shared the good news on Twitter where he has over 1 000 followers.
Maurice captioned the post:
"It’s been a lovely day."
He then went on to post an image of himself sitting on the lounge floor as well as a mandatory selfie. The post is receiving big love on social media with close to 3000 likes in under two days and the comment section shows that Maurice has a good bunch of followers who are celebrating the news with him.
Source: Yen.com.gh