The need for kindness in every society cannot be overemphasized. It is perhaps the most endearing feature of humans.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

There have been reports of how individuals who may not be so wealthy have gone out of their way to help those in need.

In this listicle, YEN.com.gh will be looking at five different people who have touched lives in their own super ways.

1. Micheal Lynn

Donte Franklin was made $52,000 richer, all thanks to Micheal Lynn who took pity on his situation and what he was doing to save money.

When he discovered that the young man always trekked to work, he thought it good to raise some money for him.

2. Lexy Kadey

A son who took to the street to beg for rent money for his mother got help from a total stranger, Lexy Kadey, who approached him.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The son was happy when the woman gave him his mother's rent. Photo source: Understand Compassion

Source: UGC

When Kadey saw the son's placard that reads “Need to help my mum with rent. God bless”, she handed him the sum of $1000.

3. Marksman Chinedu Ijiomah

More than two months ago, a Nigerian businessman, Chinedu, decided to bless men who wash cars as a way to earn a living.

None of the 30 people got less than GHc3,700. Some even got as high as GHc4,500 to better their lives. What a wonderful man.

4. The story of Angel

Angel who has been struggling to meet her needs despite working at a supermarket never knew her boss would change her life.

When he learnt what she was going through and her passion for work, he promoted her and gave the woman $250,000.

5. Boss gave employer new car

The story of a dedicated worker, Walter, touched many's hearts. After his car had broken down, the young man decided to trek a long distance to work.

The man cried when he got the car from his boss. Photo source: Understanding Compassion

Source: UGC

To make sure he got to his workplace on time, Walter slept in the afternoon and began his journey by foot at midnight. When his boss heard what he did, he decided to give him a car.

Everyone needs help

We all need kindness no matter our situations. As we are favoured, it is best to 'pay it forward' and help humanity grow stronger.

Source: Yen