Mr Happiness has got people talking over his remarks about the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Dr Eric Nyamekye

In a TikTok video, the content creator lashed out at Julius Debrah, questioning his decision to render an apology to the respected man of God

Social media users have also shared their views on the utterances of Mr Happiness

Netherlands-based Ghanaian social media personality Kofi Gabs, popularly known as Mr Happiness, has lashed out at the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Dr Eric Nyamekye.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Mr Happiness seemed displeased with the decision by Julius Debrah to render an apology on behalf of Dr Mary Awusi.

Mr Happiness, a Ghanaian content creator, slams Apostle Dr Eric Nyamekye and Julius Debrah. Photo credit: @realmrhappiness/TikTok, @PIWC Trasscaco/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

Labelling Julius Debrah a hypocrite, he wondered whether the Chief of Staff had thought it wise to apologise to Ghanaians for the intermittent power cuts affecting many households and businesses

Mr Happiness also hurled criticisms at Apostle Dr Eric Nyamekye, questioning him over certain statements he made in the past.

The video concluded with him advising the Chief of Staff to focus on his role in government and on delivering on the promises made to Ghanaians.

Chief of Staff apologises to Nyamekye

The comments by Mr Happiness come after Julius Debrah got tongues wagging when the Chief of Staff shed tears as he expressed deep regret over the unsavoury comments Mary Awusi made about the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, following his remarks on galamsey.

Apostle Eric Nyamekye, on his part, said he has forgiven the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Dr Mary Awusi, following her comments.

President John Mahama admits that the involvement of fellow National Democratic Congress members in illegal gold mining. Credit: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

At the time of writing this report, the video, which had gained a lot of reactions, was captioned:

“Julius Debrah, Chief of Staff, you rushed to apologise to the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost over a comment by your appointee. Yet you have not apologised to Ghanaians who voted you into power,the very people you promised a better Ghana but are now facing a worse reality. That is hypocrisy at the highest level. Remember, your power comes from the people, not the pulpit.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Mr Happiness’s comments

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions about the statements made by Mr Happiness about Apostle Nyamekye and Julius Debrah.

user7306939229169 said:

“Nana Addo is the best president in Ghana’s history.”

dometriuskwakui28 stated:

“Mr Happiness, you are going too far.”

QUABENA BISMARK opined:

“Mr Happiness, I really listen to you, but do not insult the man.”

Appiah Ransford wrote:

“Mr Happiness, you are going too far. You can make your submission without any insult.”

Romero Adjei indicated:

“God bless you for always speaking the truth.”

Young man added:

“Whether they are doing good or bad, leave it for God to judge them instead of insulting, bro. I listen to you always.”

Mahama speaks on affiliates doing galamsey

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama admitted that some of his affiliates are involved in galamsey.

This comes after he stated that illegal mining has deeply infiltrated Ghanaian society.

One of his appointees, the Amansie Central District Chief Executive, was implicated in facilitating illegal mining, but no action has been taken against him.

Source: YEN.com.gh