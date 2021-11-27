Emotional photos of Chief Inspector James Issaka Aromah, a Ghanaian police officer who died in a motor accident, have been shared online

Chief Aromah met his untimely death while responding to a robbery incident on the Tamale-Walewale highway

According to the Ghana Police Service, he has been laid to rest

Heartbreaking photos of a Ghanaian police officer, Chief Inspector James Issaka Aromah, who died in a motor accident on October 21, 2021, have emerged on social media.

Affectionately called Chief Aromah, he met his untimely death while responding to a robbery incident on the Tamale-Walewale highway.

The late police officer was the leader of an anti-robbery task force deployed to counter robbery activities and ensure the safety of commuters on the highway.

Chief Aromah: Heartbreaking Photos of Ghanaian Police Officer who Died in Motor Accident Pop Up Photo credit: Ghana Police Service

He led his team to perform creditably until his untimely death while on duty.

In a Facebook post, the Ghana Police Service described him as a hero.

Social media comments:

Commenting under his post, Aengpale Martin said:

''You've served your country well Hero, may your soul rest in peace and my condolence to the family especially the young man( boy).''

Atogewe Wedam said:

''REST WELL SIR - u died working for humanity and God shall give you a deserving rest.''

Barima Kofi Owusu Ohemeng commented:

''May his soul rest in peace. I hope that this will not be the end but the police administration will see to cater for his children's education and their welfare.''

