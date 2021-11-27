An unidentified man was captured in a viral clip hawking grasshoppers to excited passengers who were aboard a Ugandan Airlines plane

Reacting to the clip, Uganda's minister for works, General Katumba Wamala, asked the national carrier to take disciplinary action against the crew members for allowing the hawker to cause disturbance

Knowns as Nsenene, the grasshoppers, are loved by Ugandans who treasure it for being a sumptuous delicacy

A clip in which a man is hawking grasshoppers inside Uganda's national carrier before take-off has caused a frenzy online.

The man lively interacted with the passengers inside the Dubai-bound plane as he sold them grasshoppers. Photo: Screengrabs from Sudhir.

The man is seen engaging his visibly excited customers who receive the insects packed in tiny polythene bags upon handing him cash.

He could be seen moving from one row to the other inside the plane without the cabin crew objecting.

Crew in trouble

However, unconfirmed reports indicated the bird's crew were suspended for allowing the hawker in.

According to Ugandan journalist Sudhir Byaruhanga, the crew was faulted for allowing the man, who had no face mask, to go against the country's Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes after Uganda's Minister for Works Gen Katumba Wamala called for the suspension of the crew members on duty for what he termed as "misconduct".

“I work with the leadership of the Airlines, and if they see fit that the people responsible when this particular incident happened should be suspended, they should be,” Gen Katumba said.

Sweet delicacy

As evidenced by how the passengers interacted with the hawker, grasshoppers are a cherished delicacy in Uganda.

The insects are locally known as Nsenene and are even canned and shelved in supermarkets, save for the open-air markets where they are common.

The insects are normally in plenty during the rainy season months of April, May, July, October and November.

Their preparation is not that daunting, as one is only required to pull off their wings and feet before placing them on a frying pan.

The cooking is done with very little edible oil as the insects are naturally oily. They are served hot or cold, a snack, or a regular meal.

Nsenenes are highly recommended for being rich in vitamins A, B, and C vitamin. They are even richer in protein than milk and fish, plus they provide more energy than wheat.

