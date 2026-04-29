Real Madrid are searching for a commanding new coach after enduring two disappointing trophy-less seasons at the Bernabéu

Two special tacticians have emerged as the leading frontrunners for one of football’s most prestigious managerial roles

Career statistics show one of them holds a stronger overall winning percentage in club football management

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Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has reportedly stepped directly into the search for the club’s next head coach, underlining how crucial the upcoming appointment could be for the Spanish giants.

After back-to-back seasons without lifting a major trophy, there is a growing belief inside the club that a commanding figure is needed to restore discipline, direction, and winning standards at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Florentino Pérez is reportedly closing in on a final decision regarding who will become the next manager of Real Madrid CF. Image credit: Real Madrid

Source: Getty Images

With pressure mounting, several high-profile names have been discussed in recent weeks. Among those linked with the vacancy are Didier Deschamps, Lionel Scaloni, Jürgen Klopp, and José Mourinho.

Mourinho and Klopp emerge as leading contenders

According to El Chiringuito via Madrid Universal, the list has now been trimmed to two main contenders, with a final decision expected in the coming weeks.

One of the standout candidates is Mourinho, who previously managed Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013.

During his first spell, the Portuguese coach helped Los Blancos challenge the dominance of Pep Guardiola’s brilliant Barcelona side and delivered a memorable La Liga title.

Jose Mourinho has again been heavily linked with a return, and reports suggest negotiations would not be difficult if Madrid decide to move for him.

Jose Mourinho is one of the potential tacticians who could be the next Real Madrid manager. Image credit: BR Images

Source: Getty Images

However, questions remain over how he would reconnect with parts of the dressing room after past tensions with some senior figures.

Klopp is the other major name under serious consideration. The former Liverpool FC boss has been out of frontline management since stepping away from Anfield.

However, uncertainty remains over whether he would be prepared to return to coaching as early as this summer.

While Deschamps is still said to be admired, his chances are viewed as lower than those of Mourinho and Klopp at this stage. No formal approach has yet been made to any candidate.

How Mourinho and Klopp compare statistically

As of April 25, 2026, Mourinho has overseen 1,237 club matches during spells with SL Benfica, FC Porto, Chelsea FC, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United FC, Tottenham Hotspur, AS Roma, and Fenerbahçe SK.

According to Wikipedia records, the one-time Champions League winner has won 764 games, drawn 258, and lost 215, giving him a superb 61.76 per cent win rate.

Klopp, meanwhile, has managed 1,080 matches with 1. FSV Mainz 05, Borussia Dortmund und Liverpool.

The respected coach has recorded 588 victories, 256 draws, and 236 defeats, handing him a 54.4 per cent success rate.

As things currently stand, Real Madrid have not yet opened any direct talks with the managers being considered for the role.

Jurgen Klopp attracting Real Madrid interest

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Real Madrid's interest in the German manager Jurgen Klopp following widespread speculations in the media.

Source: YEN.com.gh