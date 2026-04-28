Popular Ghanaian comedian Kalybos' wife has caused admiration online after she organised a surprise birthday dinner for him

This came after the award-winning actor took to his Instagram page to announce the presence of his newborn baby on his birthday

The kind gesture from Kalybos' wife has caught the attention of many on social media, as they drop some adorable comments

Ghanaian actor and comedian Kalybos' wife has celebrated his birthday in grand style.

Ghanaian comedian Kalybos' wife celebrates his birthday in grand style. Image credit: Kalybos

Source: Facebook

April 27, 2026, happened to be Kalybos' 38th birthday and to make the celebration memorable, his wife Antwiwaa organised a surprise birthday dinner for him.

In a video sighted on social media by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian comedian walked into a dimly lit room with his wife, unaware of what awaited him.

Moments later, the lights were turned on, and close friends who were hiding cheered loudly, popping party items to celebrate him.

The setup turned out to be a beautiful birthday dinner planned to celebrate his big day.

The birthday boy, Kalybos, looked completely taken aback, standing speechless as he took in the heartfelt moment.

The Instagram video of the birthday dinner is below:

Reactions to Kalybos’ birthday surprise

YEN.com.gh has compiled social media comments after a video from the surprise dinner surfaced.

Joebee wrote:

“This is beautiful. Wifey do all.”

Conny wrote:

“Your wife is so sweet. Happy birthday to the best comedian.”

Dallas wrote:

“Oh, Kalybos, that was the time to say awwn.”

Emefa wrote:

"Odo y3 d3 oo, Kalybos is really enjoying."

Enock Kwaku wrote:

"Happy birthday to you and thank you to our wife. God richly bless you for the dinner."

Willy wrote:

"Marry, you say no. You see how our Kalybos is enjoying?"

Anny wrote:

"Because of Kalybos and his wife, I am getting married next year."

Kalybos steps into fatherhood on his birthday

Meanwhile, on the same birthday, Kalybos became a father as he welcomed a new baby.

In a post shared on his official Instagram page, the content creator known for the "Boy Abr3" skit, who was celebrating his birthday, shared a photo of himself with a baby carrier and a balloon with the inscription “Welcome Baby”.

Captioning the post, he wrote:

“+1 Today with another blessing from above already added to my LIFE. Indeed, God did.

Unfortunately, the actor Kalybos did not unveil the gender of the baby; however, the news ignited widespread reactions, with fans congratulating him with heartfelt messages.

The Instagram post announcing Kalybos' fatherhood is below:

Kalybos becomes a father as his wife welcomes a new baby. Image credit: Kalybos

Source: Facebook

Kalybos' marriage with Antwiwaa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that on November 11, 2013, Kalybos tied the knot with Antwiwaa in a beautiful traditional wedding.

The simple but colourful event saw many celebrities gracing the occasion. The likes of his rumoured girlfriend Ahuofe Patri and other industry players were present.

Speaking about his decision to leave his girlfriend of five years and marry his new wife, Kalybos explained that, while he valued his previous relationship, he realised that being together for an extended period did not mean he was obliged to marry her.

Source: YEN.com.gh