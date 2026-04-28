Lecturers and pals at the University of Ghana have mourned the passing of a final-year law student following news of her untimely death

Ellen Boakye is reported to have passed away while she was preparing for her final papers to complete her tertiary education at the institution

Her school community, in a heartfelt gathering, held a vigil at a venue filled with many of her loved ones as they shared memories of her

The University of Ghana community (UG) has been thrown into mourning following the reported passing of a Level 400 law student, Ellen Boakye Elikem.

University of Ghana mourns the loss of Level 400 law student Ellen Boakye Elikem. Image credit: BloggerBillgh/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She is said to have died after a short illness, bringing a sudden end to her academic journey at a critical stage as she prepared to complete her final year.

Reports indicate that she passed away while getting ready to sit for her final examination paper, marking a painful interruption to what had been a determined pursuit of her law degree.

News of her passing was shared on social media by Voice of Legon on April 28, 2026, drawing widespread attention and sorrow within the university community and beyond.

Following the announcement, colleagues and friends of the deceased gathered for a vigil to mourn her passing and celebrate her memory on Monday, April 27, 2026.

The loss has left many students and members of the university community deeply saddened as tributes continue to pour in.

Watch as Ellen Boakye Elikem’s UG community held a vigil to honour her in the TikTok post below.

UG final-year law student’s passing sparks reactions

Social media users and friends have taken to the comment section to express their condolences following the untimely passing of the final-year law student. Below are some of the reactions shared.

Paloma~🇬🇭🌚 shared:

"Ellen me dc 😭💔 ma fe3 wo dodo 😭😭."

user38882565969 wrote:

"Hmmm, keep resting, dear😭😭🥲."

YGA ESCO🌍⭐️ indicated:

"Warm condolences to the fam and pals❤️🕊️."

Christy April added:

"Chaii, this grief wasn’t expected!! Fly high, beautiful 🥺."

Dorisnyarkoh1 commented:

"Aww🥹💔Rest in peace, dear."

Becky🖤 added:

"My love 💔may ur soul rest in perfect peace 😭 🙏."

Babayine wrote:

"Aww, Maame Forwaa, you really broke our hearts. Still in disbelief that u are no more."

Davies🥹🦋 shared:

"This thing pains me here, even though she is not my friend like herh💔💔💔🕊🕯."

🦋Yhaa Baby🦋 wrote:

"So Ellen is gone💔😭."

Lover of Priscary❤️🥰😍 shared:

"Awwww, my student, may her soul rest in peace. Oh, just a semester more to complete UG🥺🥹."

UniMAC student Nelson Blay Nokotey passes away in a motor vehicle accident on January 19, 2026. Image credit: MetroTVGhana

Source: Facebook

UniMAC GIJ student dies after hit-and-run

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Level 300 student of the University of Media, Arts, and Communication (UniMAC), Nelson Nokotey Blay, tragically passed away after being hit by a car near the school’s campus.

Blay Nokotey was hit by an unregistered vehicle on Monday, January 19, 2026, while crossing the N1 Highway at the Dzorwulu traffic light intersection, according to Ghanaweb.

Nokotey had exited the school campus after going through some processes when the accident occurred. The driver reportedly drove away following the collision and has yet to be apprehended.

Source: YEN.com.gh